**Not subscribed? We have a new promo for the holiday season! New annual subscribers get 25% off their first year, plus a $75.00 digital gift code to use at NIKE.com (or Converse.com) and any retail store locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Must use promo code NIKE at sign-up. Details and sign-up links here .**

Defensive tackle prospect Jamar Sekona has been committed to USC since the end of July and says there hasn't really been any other activity in his recruitment since then, but his official visit with the Trojans this weekend was impactful nonetheless.

"I had a really great visit. The team culture [is] definitely something I really noticed, and the academic opportunities were also great," he told TrojanSports.com on Sunday evening. "Really enjoyed my time with coaches and hosts, got to know about 'SC, so it was fun. … The visit was awesome -- and it did help my decision."

Sekona, from Marin Catholic HS in Kentfield, Calif., said he plans to sign Wednesday during the early signing period, though he won't be an early enrollee.

