TrojanSports - DT Marlon Tuipulotu reflects back on time at USC, looks ahead to NFL

USC defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu was one of six Trojans draft hopefuls to run through pro day workouts Wednesday in front of representatives from every NFL team.

A pre-existing hamstring injury limited some of what he was able to do -- for instance, he ran 10-yard sprints instead of a full 40-yard dash -- but it was an important showcase nonetheless for the intriguing prospect.

Earlier in the week, meanwhile, Tuipulotu reflected back on his years with the Trojans and why it was the right time to move on to the NFL following his redshirt junior season.

"It was something in the back of my mind. It's always been a dream of mine to go into the NFL, have a chance, but I wanted just to play out this season and see how things went. I knew I had another year of eligibility left, but I don't know, once I sat down and talked to my parents and spoke to the coaches and spoke with coach Vic [So'oto] and stuff, at the end of the day I just felt like that was the move I wanted to make and take that next step and get a chance to play in the NFL," Tuipulotu said.

Tuipulotu should have boosted his draft stock with his performance this fall despite USC's limited six-game season, as he earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors while totaling 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and a forced fumble from the nose tackle position.

He was the keystone for what was arguably the best unit on USC's defense in 2020, and he mentioned that playing in a new system this year should only help the way he's viewed by scouts.

"It just shows, based off what we did in the past running mainly 4-3 and then coming in with coach [Todd] Orlando's 3-4, it just shows not only me but the rest of the guys are able to adjust," he said. "I feel like we were pretty successful this past season, so it just shows that we can play in multiple defenses."

USC head coach Clay Helton, meanwhile, spoke to the growth he saw overall in Tuipulotu over his four years in the program -- the last three as a starter.

"I have to credit Marlon for the discipline he's had being proactive with his body and really developing his core. When he first came to us as a freshman, he had some core strength issues that he focused on, primarily with his back -- really does it on a daily basis, and really as his health improved from a freshman to sophomore, we saw him coming on," Helton said. "And I think he benefitted most probably from TO's system, as well as being with Coach Vic and having the opportunity to be under his tutelage. He thrived this year and so happy for him -- always had the ability but really got healthy, got strong, was put in the right system for him, really bought into Coach Vic's coaching style and really invested in himself.

"And now you look up and not only did he have a great season last year, but really put himself in a great position to be on this NFL market and be looked at as a high draft pick."

Tuipulotu declined to share what draft grade or feedback he received from the NFL prior to formally declaring for the draft, or to comment on where he hopes he might land in the draft next month.

But he happily reflected on his time with the program and what he'll remember most.

"For me it was being able to play on the field with not only T (his cousin Talanoa Hufanga) but my younger brother Tuli. I feel like that was something major for me," Tuipulotu said. "Knowing that Tuli was coming in this past season, it was a goal of ours with T to all play together and be on the field together and luckily we were able to do that this past season. That's something I'm for sure not going to ever forget."

Tuipulotu and Hufanga, USC's star safety and another draft entrant, were roommates during their time with the Trojans, as they were playing out a dream they had shared since high school.

"It's pretty crazy. We were just kids trying to play a sport that we loved and it just kept leading on to better things I guess," he said. "Luckily we played college ball together, and now we're trying to take that next step and make it into the NFL. It's definitely an exciting experience. It is something we dreamed about for sure while we were in high school. Doing it with him is definitely great and a big blessing for us and our family."

Before he worked out for the NFL scouts at pro day Wednesday, Tuipulotu was asked on Monday by reporters for his own self-assessment of what he brings to the next level -- wherever he goes in the draft.

"What they're going to get from me as a football player is a solid run stuffer with the potential to be a solid pass rusher as well and a great hustler on the football field -- no matter where the ball is I feel I can get to it and make plays. And as a person, someone who is accountable at all times that players can rely on and just trying to go out there and do the dirty work and try to help the team win as much possible," he said.