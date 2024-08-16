Ask USC fans who the leading returning receiver on the team is this year and Duce Robinson might not be the first guess.

Zachariah Branch has the most catches of any returnee (and certainly delivered the biggest highlights, albeit mostly on special teams). Veteran Kyron Hudson played the most snaps of the group that is back (209 more than Robinson). And fellow sophomores Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon generated the freshest buzz with their performances in the Holiday Bowl and spring/summer narratives.

But the answer to the initial question is indeed Robinson, who was third on the Trojans overall last season with 351 receiving yards -- behind veteran mainstays Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice -- while leading the team in yards per reception at 21.94.

It largely came in flashes. Of his 16 catches, six went for at least 34 yards -- including a 71-yard touchdown vs. Nevada and a 44-yard score vs. Louisville in the bowl game.

And those feel like just teases of the potential the 6-foot-6, 220-pound former five-star recruit brings into this 2024 seasons, as USC's quartet of talented sophomores looks to become the focal point of the passing game.

"Obviously, our receiver room is absolutely loaded. I think we've got an immense amount of talent in there. And Coach Riley is obviously one of the best offensive minds in college football, so he's going to find ways to be able to use all of us to our strengths," Robinson said. "He's going to come up with creative ways to get all of us the ball in the ways that play to our strengths. I'm super excited to see what we can end up doing together."