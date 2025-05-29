Several USC football game times set, Northwestern game to be on a Friday

More details on USC's 2025 football schedule were released Thursday, with kickoff times for three games now set and change of date for the Trojans' clash with Northwestern.

USC's home game with the Wildcats will now be played on a Friday night, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. PT with the game airing on FOX.

The Trojans host Iowa for Homecoming on Nov. 15, with kickoff time options of 12 p.m. PT or 12:30 p.m. The TV network is still to be determined.

Also, USC's Aug. 30 season-opener at home against Missouri State has been set for 4:30 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network. The Sept. 6 home game with Georgia Southern is will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT on FS1. And the Sept. 13 road game at Purdue will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

USC will play seven home games in 2025, welcoming Big Ten opponents Michigan State, Michigan, Northwestern, Iowa and UCLA as well as the aforementioned non-conference games against Missouri State and Georgia Southern. USC will visit Purdue, Illinois, Notre Dame, Nebraska and Oregon on the road.