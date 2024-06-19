PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
Elite 11: QB commit Julian Lewis remains 'locked in' with USC
Matt Moreno
•
TrojanSports
Recruiting Analyst
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Five-star recruit and current 2025 USC commit
Julian Lewis put together a solid showing on Day 1 of action at the Elite 11 quarterback competition in Manhattan Beach on Tuesday. The three-day event will pit some of the top quarterbacks in the class against one another in various drills and competitions to eventually land on a champion of the event.
One thing not on the mind Carrollton, Georgia quarterback prospect this week is his recruitment. The No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2025 class has been committed to the Trojans since last August, but he has recently decided to take a string of official visits making it seem as though his pledge to Lincoln Riley's program is anything but solid.
