Five-star recruit and current 2025 USC commit Julian Lewis put together a solid showing on Day 1 of action at the Elite 11 quarterback competition in Manhattan Beach on Tuesday. The three-day event will pit some of the top quarterbacks in the class against one another in various drills and competitions to eventually land on a champion of the event.

One thing not on the mind Carrollton, Georgia quarterback prospect this week is his recruitment. The No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2025 class has been committed to the Trojans since last August, but he has recently decided to take a string of official visits making it seem as though his pledge to Lincoln Riley's program is anything but solid.