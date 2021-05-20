 TrojanSports - Elite Colorado RB Gavin Sawchuk Breaks Down Final Schools
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-20 16:10:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite Colorado RB Gavin Sawchuk Breaks Down Final Schools

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian class of 2022 running back Gavin Sawchuk isn’t one for social media attention. He’s never tweeted a top schools list and doesn’t draw much attention to himself. He’d much rather promote his teammates to help them get more exposure.

While Sawchuk hasn’t said anything publicly about who his favorite programs are, he’s locked in four official visits in June and plans to make a commitment before the start of his senior season. It’s safe to assume that the four schools he’ll see next month are the frontrunners to land his signature come December.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

The Fighting Irish have another spot for a running back in 2022, and Sawchuk is a key target.
The Fighting Irish have another spot for a running back in 2022, and Sawchuk is a key target.

Sawchuk, who ranks as the nation’s No. 44 overall prospect and No. 2 running back per Rivals, will check out USC June 4, Ohio State June 11, Oklahoma June 18 and Notre Dame June 25. He discussed all four programs with BlueandGold.com.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}