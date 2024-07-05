Elite LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng shares latest thoughts on USC, recruitment
After a string of high-profile decommitments on the defensive side, USC is hoping to still strike big this summer with some of its remaining top targets.One of those is Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news