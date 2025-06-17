Rivals Five-Star: Five Big Ten programs in the spotlight

Trae Taylor

The Rivals Five-Star, the marquee football event of the offseason, is just one week away. We begin a conference-by-conference look at which programs should be paying the closest attention to the results from Indianapolis next week. First up is the Big Ten.

MICHIGAN

Brody Jennings

At last year’s event, the Wolverines had one of the breakout stars with offensive lineman Avery Gach. This year they’ll send another commit with defensive back Brody Jennings. He’ll get to show what he can do against a talented group of receivers. Speaking of receivers there are several wideouts that are serious Michigan targets. Texas big-bodied wideout Zion Robinson is high on the Wolverines. So is local product CJ Sadler even if an official visit hasn’t been fully locked in yet. Class of 2027 receiver Monshun Sales has the Wolverines as one of his top schools right now too.

NEBRASKA

Trae Taylor (Photo by Rivals.com)

This is an event that Nebraska would love to have more players at in the future, but the Huskers have an enormous win in the 2027 recruiting class that will be in Indy next week. Illinois quarterback Trae Taylor is one of the top signal-callers in the country for his class. The four-star has had an impressive summer throwing at Nebraska’s 7-on-7 event and its camps. Now he’ll get to show what he can do alongside and against the nation’s best. Another good showing for Taylor could get more prospects wondering what Matt Rhule has cooking in Lincoln.

OHIO STATE

Brady Edmunds (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

The Buckeyes are one of the programs that should have a ton of interest in the event. There are multiple Ohio State commits that will be in attendance. Running back Favour Akih, wide receiver commit Jamier Brown, quarterback Brady Edmunds and offensive lineman Sam Greer will all be in Indianapolis. There are star-studded targets to watch, too. Running back Derrek Cooper, defensive tackle Deuce Geralds and tight end Mack Sutter are all being pursued hard by coach Ryan Day’s program. The Buckeyes always have a spotlight on them but they might be the team to watch during the Rivals Five-Star.

PENN STATE

Kevin Brown (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

If I had to make a prediction on the offensive lineman who will come out of this event challenging to get his rating bumped its Penn State commit Kevin Brown. The Pennsylvania native plays with a serious mean streak so he’s great in the camp setting where he’s sure to create a viral moment. But it’s not just his physicality that makes him an intriguing prospect. He has good technique and at 6-foot-5, 270-pounds, he boasts a frame that’s perfect for the Nittany Lions staff to mold. They’ve got a great one committed and a lot of people are about to find out more soon.

USC

Deshonne Redeaux (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)