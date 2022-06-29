Elite TE Duce Robinson says there are 'definitely many reasons to love USC'

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. -- Rivals100 tight end Duce Robinson is one of the most important targets for USC in this 2023 recruiting class because he's simply one of the most dynamic athletes in the class at any position.

The highly-athletic 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end from Phoenix, Ariz., -- who is regarded as a potential Major League Baseball draft prospect as well -- would be a perfect complement to USC's bevy of smaller, speedy receivers.

It was no coincidence that Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams made an appearance on the first night of the Elite 11 Finals on Tuesday night, got in some passes to Robinson and then came over to him to drop a few "Fight On"s as Robinson was being interviewed afterward.

Robinson was one of the headliners at USC's huge recruiting weekend two weeks ago, one of the 24 official visitors on campus, and he talked about that experience and where things stand with the Trojans.

"I love the coaching staff. Me and Coach Riley have been pretty close for a while now, since he was at OU. I love what he does. I love his offense, but that's pretty self-explanatory," Robinson said. "What he does, he's one of the best in the nation, most productive in the nation. And it's close to family, which always helps. I would be able to see my brothers play and everything if I wanted to."

That's when Williams, the projected Heisman Trophy candidate, made his appearance in the interview ...

"And this dude right here, this dude right here, that doesn't hurt, that doesn't hurt at all," Robinson said, getting amped up. "It's definitely many reasons to love USC."