Ceyair Wright wanted to leave no doubt as to his priorities.

Speaking after practice last week, the redshirt freshman cornerback reinforced several times that his blossoming acting career is secondary to his college football career at this point in his life -- even as he's appearing on a major television show this fall.

"One of the things with coming to 'SC was I know that in the offseason I'd be able to juggle a little bit more, so that's kind of what I did. But now I'm in camp so I'm completely away from anything that's unrelated to football. I'm locked in completely," Wright said.

"Football is coming first for sure," he said again moments later. "So I'm not missing anything that's regarding football. I'm still getting my extra work in. But on the times that I have a little bit of a free time that's when I find my time to get away and do some of the things I'm interested in."

Like appearing in a recurring role on season 5 of the ABC Freeform sitcom "grown-ish."

But Wright doesn't have to convince anyone with his words that he's serious about playing a prominent role in the Trojans football program as well -- it's ultimately what he does on the field that coach Lincoln Riley and his staff are evaluating, and the reports so far this camp have been very encouraging.

"I compare it to having a guy play baseball and football, like we did with Kyler [Murray at Oklahoma] and some of the other guys. [That] to me is even more of a challenge. At least what he's doing is not physically demanding, so it's finding the time on the schedule," Riley said Friday after practice. "And I'll give the kid credit -- he's clearly done a good job because he's a much better player right now than he was in the spring. So he made some nice improvements throughout the summer.