In the framework of what was once normal, this past week should have seen the USC men's basketball team playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

Trojans coach Andy Enfield and his players were instead at home, following coronavirus pandemic precautions with the sport -- or, rather, sports -- indefinitely shut down nationwide and the NCAA Tournament cancelled outright.

Enfield emphasized that there are bigger concerns nationally and globally than a basketball tournament, but yeah, he certainly couldn't help but think about it over the weekend.

"This past weekend was difficult because the Thursday through Sunday should have been the first round[s] of the NCAA Tournament, and everybody's at home with their families and every time you think about basketball you think you should be in a different city competing and we weren't," he said in an interview with TrojanSports.com on Monday.

"I think the initial reaction is you're upset -- then, if you turn on the news and you look at this nationwide issue and the worldwide pandemic of the coronavirus, you realize that the real world situation is much bigger than the USC basketball team or the NCAA Tournament. So I think our team and our coaching staff has done a good job of realizing the bigger picture, however it certainly is frustrating and disappointing that we're not playing where we should be."

This was a pivotal year for Enfield and the program -- with enough proven veterans mixed with a highly-ranked freshman class to create renewed expectations. After finishing with a losing record a year ago and plenty of fans doubting the direction of the program overall, a return to the NCAA Tournament was a must in the eyes of many.

And the Trojans would have indeed been there by all projections, finishing the regular-season 22-9 overall and 11-7 in the Pac-12 while winning their final three games to move off the NCAA Tournament bubble and earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament.