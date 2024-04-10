Advertisement
Eric Musselman picks up second transfer addition for USC roster overhaul

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Piece by piece, Eric Musselman's USC roster rebuild is taking shape, as the Trojans' new basketball coach added his second transfer addition since being hired last week.

Penn sharpshooter Clark Slajchert announced on Twitter his transfer to USC.

Slajchert, who is from Los Angeles and attended Oak Park High School, averaged a career-best 18.0 points per game and shot a career-high 42.2 percent from 3-point range (57 of 135) in his third season (fourth year overall) at Penn. The 6-foot-1 guard joins the Trojans with one season of eligibility remaining.

Slajchert scored at least 20 points in 10 games this past season, including five of the last six contests. He had three 30-point games, including a high of 33 vs. La Salle. He had seven games with at least four 3s, including a season-best 6 on 9 attempts vs. Howard.

Slajchert joins UMass big man Josh Cohen as the first two transfer additions for Musselman, who inherits a roster that will returns just two players from last season (as of now) in reserve forward Harrison Hornery and redshirt freshman Brandon Gardner and presently has no incoming recruits committed anymore either.

So there is still considerable work to be done in the weeks and months ahead.

Meanwhile, take a look at some of Slajchert's highlights:

