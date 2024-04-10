Piece by piece, Eric Musselman's USC roster rebuild is taking shape, as the Trojans' new basketball coach added his second transfer addition since being hired last week.

Penn sharpshooter Clark Slajchert announced on Twitter his transfer to USC.

Slajchert, who is from Los Angeles and attended Oak Park High School, averaged a career-best 18.0 points per game and shot a career-high 42.2 percent from 3-point range (57 of 135) in his third season (fourth year overall) at Penn. The 6-foot-1 guard joins the Trojans with one season of eligibility remaining.