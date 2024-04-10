Piece by piece, Eric Musselman's USC roster rebuild is taking shape, as the Trojans' new basketball coach added his second transfer addition since being hired last week.
Penn sharpshooter Clark Slajchert announced on Twitter his transfer to USC.
Slajchert, who is from Los Angeles and attended Oak Park High School, averaged a career-best 18.0 points per game and shot a career-high 42.2 percent from 3-point range (57 of 135) in his third season (fourth year overall) at Penn. The 6-foot-1 guard joins the Trojans with one season of eligibility remaining.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5MZXTigJlzIGdldCB0byB3b3JrLiDinIzvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0
cHM6Ly90LmNvLzE4alEzU2dVWFYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xOGpRM1Nn
VVhWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENsYXJrIFNsYWpjaGVydCAoQGNsYXJrc2xh
amNoZXJ0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NsYXJrc2xh
amNoZXJ0L3N0YXR1cy8xNzc4MTA2OTM4MzI2MTU5NTk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz
cmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj
cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v
d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+
CjwvZGl2PgoK
Slajchert scored at least 20 points in 10 games this past season, including five of the last six contests. He had three 30-point games, including a high of 33 vs. La Salle. He had seven games with at least four 3s, including a season-best 6 on 9 attempts vs. Howard.
Slajchert joins UMass big man Josh Cohen as the first two transfer additions for Musselman, who inherits a roster that will returns just two players from last season (as of now) in reserve forward Harrison Hornery and redshirt freshman Brandon Gardner and presently has no incoming recruits committed anymore either.
So there is still considerable work to be done in the weeks and months ahead.
Meanwhile, take a look at some of Slajchert's highlights: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