The long-anticipated end to former USC star Reggie Bush's disassociation from the school is expected to end sometime soon, according to a report by ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura on Tuesday.

TrojanSports.com broke the news in October that a rule change adopted by the NCAA's Committee on Infractions in 2017 reduced any disassociation to 10 years, and that's how long it will have been for Bush as of Wednesday.

The penalties -- which also included a two-year postseason ban for USC, 14 vacated victories (including the 2004 BCS national championship), the loss of 30 scholarships and Bush returning his Heisman Trophy -- were the result of an investigation that concluded Bush and his family had received impermissible benefits through a sports agency, including cash, travel expenses, and a home in the San Diego area where Bush's parents lived rent-free for more than a year.

The severe penalties both to the Trojans and one of the most celebrated stars in program history has since been a point of anger, frustration and confusion from fans, as the investigation did not conclude that USC had provided any of the identified improper benefits.

Bush, of course, rushed for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns along with 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns receiving from 2003-05 for the Trojans -- during which time the program claimed two national championships -- before being selected No. 2 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Bonagura's ESPN reported noted that "nothing is official between Bush and USC, but the former Heisman Trophy winner is in the process of finalizing an agreement that would allow him to be reinstated with the school, a source said."

Bonagura noted that a USC spokesperson would not confirm the report.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn was asked by TrojanSports.com about the matter on Feb. 28, and this is what he said at that time:

"The 10-year window of his disassociation expires this summer and I anticipate that we'll have a process that will have an opportunity to explore where we go with that," Bohn said then. "We have an obligation to the NCAA, to our entire campus constituency and others to ensure that we go through a thorough process. I fully understand the fans' position and I respect it."

Bush was allowed to be on the field at the Coliseum for the Trojans' home game against Utah this past fall because it was in a working capacity. Fans chanted his name, and USC running back Markese Stepp gave him a quick embrace in the back of the end zone after scoring a touchdown, drawing a penalty flag for the exchange.

If Bush is indeed officially welcomed back, the next question would be whether USC has any plans to formally retire his No. 5 that has already not been used by another player since.

**Share your thoughts on Trojan Talk**