TrojanSports - Ethan Anderson's career-best game powers USC over UCLA, to top of Pac-12

This was supposed to be a big season for USC sophomore point guard Ethan Anderson. Aside from 5-star freshman Evan Mobley, no Trojan was generating more preseason buzz with talk about his growing confidence on the offensive end, his improved 3-point shot, his comfort in the point guard role, etc. Then his back flared up. Tests were inconclusive, the persistent pain frustrating, and a 2-3 week injury turned into six weeks out of action. Even in the games he had played since returning, Anderson was more of a role player in terms of production. But Saturday night was a glimpse into what all that preseason chatter was about. This was Anderson's moment, and he picked quite a time for it, scoring a career-high 19 points and hitting 5 of 7 3-pointers to lead USC to a dominant 66-48 win over No. 21 UCLA inside Galen Center. It wasn't just a crosstown rivalry showdown but a battle for first place in the Pac-12, and with the win the Trojans (15-3, 9-2) are at the top of the standings with the early head-to-head advantage over the Bruins (13-4, 9-2). "It's a goal of ours to try to compete for a Pac-12 championship. We're excited to be where we are, but we also understand it's a long season ahead. Nine games is a lot," coach Andy Enfield said. "Any team in this league, you see a lot of so-called upsets in our league that have happened over the last few weeks, the teams at the top can't take anything for granted and we certainly aren't going to." This Trojans team has impressed all season, playing much of it with really only one returning contributor (sophomore forward Isaiah Mobley) and a whole bunch of new pieces figuring out how to play together. Anderson was supposed to be a stabilizing presence through that process, and if Saturday night was any indication at all of what's to come, it only further boosts the ceiling and potential for this squad. He had hit a couple 3s in the first half to help USC build a 30-20 halftime lead, but it was in protecting and extending that lead after halftime that Anderson truly asserted himself. UCLA had cut the Trojans lead to 36-29 a little more than 5 minutes into the second half when Anderson dropped in a floater as a quick response. Then after a Tyger Campbell basket for the Bruins, Anderson answered again -- draining a wide open 3 from the right side. Following a Johnny Juzang score, Anderson swished in another high-arching 3 from almost the same spot. This time UCLA missed on the other end, and the Trojans maintained possession after Max Agbonkpolo missed the second of two free throws with the ball eventually swinging back to Anderson at the top of the key. He was calling for it and knocked down yet another 3-pointer to push the lead to 48-34. Two and half minutes later Anderson would find himself with the ball on the left side of the perimeter, and now he had the Bruins' full attention -- finally. As the defender played him tight, Anderson drove past him this time and dropped in a pretty reverse layup to make it make it a 55-38 lead with a little more than 9 minutes remaining. The game was never remotely close again.

"This is a very big night for me. I had my career high, and just in terms of my confidence and my demeanor, this is a big night for me just because I haven't seen my shots fall the way I wanted them to in a couple games, and I really was just trying to help the team win," Anderson would say afterward. "... Just in terms of me stabilizing myself and reminding myself that I can play at the highest level and I can play with anybody, this is a really big game for me and I'm glad my teammates trusted me with the ball and my coaching staff and we did a great job of being unselfish tonight." The sophomore point guard had gone scoreless in 14 minutes in USC's win over Stanford on Tuesday, and he was averaging just 4.8 points over the six games since returning from the back injury. His previous career high had been 14 points -- against UCLA last year -- and he'd never made more than 2 3s in a game for the Trojans before dropping in 5 Saturday night. "Ethan played tremendous basketball tonight on both ends. ... He has improved his shooting. He's a very good shooter with his feet set, and he just had a tough go early in the year with his injury," Enfield said. "Whenever you have a back injury it just affects your whole body. He missed six weeks and then he had to get back in shape. And he's still trying to get back to where he was. I thought tonight was a great game to get his confidence where it needs to be here for us to compete in the next nine games." Said teammate Tahj Eaddy, who was second on the team with 16 points (including 3 3-pointers): "It's definitely big-time to see. We know this is what Ethan is capable of. We've been seeing it since the summer. We know he's capable of really filling it up."

