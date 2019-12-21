Freshman point guard Ethan Anderson had been held scoreless in two of USC's last three games and he got off to a rough start shooting the ball Saturday night.

So USC coach Andy Enfield sat Anderson down and gave fellow freshman Kyle Sturdivant a long look in the first half. Whatever message he wanted to send Anderson was implied -- not explicitly conveyed, he'd say later.

"You don't have to say anything -- he's a competitor," Enfield said.

And, indeed, the Trojans got the desired response from the young playmaker. Anderson went on to score all 11 of his points after halftime, including two big 3-pointers down the stretch as USC rallied back for a 70-68 win over LSU at Staples Center.

The Tigers (7-4) led much of the second half and were up by 6 midway through the period before the shots finally started falling for USC, spurring the Trojans (10-2) to a much-needed notable non-conference win.

The story of the game was the late shooting -- LSU coach Will Wade acknowledged his gameplan was to make the Trojans take a lot of shots from the outside. It's a logical defensive approach against this erratic shooting team, but on this night those shots eventually going in.

Senior Jonah Mathews finished with a team-high 15 points, including three 3s, senior forward Nick Rakocevic added 14 points and 9 rebounds, freshman forward Onyeka Okongwu had 10 points, 9 boards and 4 blocks and senior guard Daniel Utomi added 10 points and 6 rebounds.

The story inside the story, though, was Anderson.

The local freshman -- the last addition to USC's highly-ranked 2019 recruiting class, and the least heralded of the bunch -- has become a trusted starter for Enfield. He's a smooth distributor of the ball, though his own offense can be inconsistent.

Case in point, in the last game vs. Long Beach State, he racked up 12 assists and just 2 turnovers but missed all four of his shots to finish scoreless. When he started slow again Saturday, going 0 for 4 from the field in the first half (0-for-3 from 3), Enfield gave him some time to clear his head on the bench.

"I didn't say anything to him," Enfield said. "… If you notice, he came in and he just played basketball. He used to get up at 5 a.m. or 4:30 a.m. and drive an hour and a half to Fairfax High School -- they live in Carson -- because he wanted to go to Fairfax. And he did that for four straight years, and he became city player of the year. You do that with dedication, you do that with toughness, so what am I going to tell a kid that has done that? 'Hey, you're playing like crap'? No, I'm just going to let him be, because when I put him back in the game I expect him to show that toughness and competitive spirit that he's showed his whole high school and college career."

