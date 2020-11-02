TrojanSports - Everything Clay Helton, Graham Harrell and players said entering game week

It's officially game week for USC -- finally -- as the Trojans prepare to host Arizona State on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

We'll have a wave of coverage to get you ready for the matchup, but to start here's everything USC coach Clay Helton, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, quarterback Kedon Slovis and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said Monday morning in their Zoom call with reporters.

Helton discussed the latest on running back Markese Stepp's status, how the Trojans have scouted Arizona State with new coordinators on both sides of the ball for the Sun Devils, why the Trojans didn't scrimmage this past weekend, whether he's mindful of style points this season with limited opportunities to make a national impression and more.

Harrell also talked about prepping for Arizona State's new defense, led by co-coordinators Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce, the progress he's seen from the Trojans' offensive line this camp, expectations for Kedon Slovis, Bru McCoy, the running backs and more. Slovis, meanwhile, talked about his spotlight matchup with ASU QB Jayden Daniels on Saturday, and he and St. Brown discussed the responsibility of representing the Pac-12 on the national stage and more.

