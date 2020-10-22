TrojanSports - Everything Clay Helton said Thursday about the midway point of USC's camp

Opening comments ...

"It’s been a really great week of practice. It’s Hell Week for us, which is our most physical week of camp. Guys have been in pads every day. The practices have been extremely physical, extremely competitive. The kids have brought unbelievable energy to the park each and every day, and I think it really has started with the coordinators. I’ve got two guys who are probably the two most competitive souls I’ve ever been associated with in Graham Harrel and TO. They’ve made it fun. I have to commend the kids, too. This is an unusual time in going through a training camp, to be honest with you. Usually, we’re not in school. So this has been a daily grind for them, whether it’s strength and conditioning, classes, meetings, practices, tutoring afterwards. It’s been daylight until dark. They’ve kept their energy level up and really have been extremely focused, not only with their responsibilities with school but with this training camp.

"Since last time we talked, we’ve been very fortunate. We have been in pads every day, and it has been physical, but we’ve only suffered bumps and bruises. No major injuries to discuss. So we’ve been very fortunate, knock on wood, that will continue. What does the future look like over the rest of the week? Today we’re in full pads. We’ll be in some live tackling situations today. Tomorrow, we’re going to go to the Coliseum at night and let the kids, especially our newcomers, be able to see what the Coliseum is at night. Get a feel for that. Do a little bit of pitching and catching under the lights. Then, we’re going to wake up early Saturday morning, start testing at 6 a.m., and be ready for an early morning scrimmage to try and simulate that opening ballgame. Then lo and behold, we blink our eyes and we’re two weeks out from the opening game, which is exciting. It’s been a great week, and we’re on the backside of this week, looking forward to finishing strong this week."

What is Gary Bryant's injury and timeline for return?

"He’s got just a mild ankle sprain right now. He’s already back running in the pool. He’s been out at practice each day. Nothing severe, but does have an ankle sprain that we’re dealing with. I know his work ethic, I foresee him being ready for Arizona State. We'll see where it's at, but he’s gotten better each and every day."

With all these physical practices, what have you seen from the linebackers?

"I said this the other day, but I’ve been so impressed with EA and his progress from last year to this year. His maturity level, his acceptance of coaching and hard coaching with TO has been great for him, to be honest with you. TO has taken him to another level, as well as developing some young linebackers. With the injuries we’ve had, not going to be able to have a Jordan or a Solo, some youth has had to step up, and to see the progress of a Ralen Goforth to come about has been awesome to see. Sivi has had some great practices for us. We’re looking forward to getting Kana’i back. He was really flourishing until the hamstring. TO has really done a masterful job with those kids. I think the guy that has benefited the most in my opinion has been EA. He’s on another level right now of where he's been. He’s playing his best ball since he’s been here. I look forward to watching him on Saturdays."

Speaking of linebackers, what's the latest with Tayler Katoa?

"Tayler is going to be available for us. He’s dealing with a little bit of a tight hamstring right now, has been in and out. Looking forward, I think we’ll have him back in the very near future. He’s put a lot of work in. What a great kid. To be able to go and do a two-year mission, to put not only his college academic career but his college football career on hold to practice his faith and then to come back, he’s been a welcomed sight for us, especially from a depth standpoint. He’s going to provide some depth at that linebacker position, as well as special teams. He’s one of the older guys now. I remember him as a rookie, and now you look up and he’s a full-grown man. He’s fixing to be 23 years old. He brings a level of maturity, both on the field and off that’s very appreciated at this time, when dealing with some injuries at the position."