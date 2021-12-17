Everything coach Lincoln Riley said about USC's recruiting class Friday

New USC coach Lincoln Riley, less than three weeks into the job, met with reporters Friday afternoon to discuss the Trojans' recruiting class and the roster rebuild in general.

Riley didn't hesitate to say that he plans to "overhaul 35 if not even more spots on this roster," which means the process of assembling the 2022 Trojans is indeed only just beginning.

Riley shared his thoughts on each of USC's seven signees so far -- including five-star cornerback Domani Jackson, who announced his decision about 90 minutes before the press conference.

The new USC coach also talked about how he went about assembling a recruiting board on the fly after being hired, the importance of bringing in only the right people into the program, his expectations for success, the priority of recruiting Southern California and much more.

