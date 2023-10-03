USC coach Lincoln Riley expounded on his thoughts on the Trojans' defensive performance and how the play on that side of the ball looks better to him than it did last season.

Lincoln Riley transcript:

What are the defensive priorities coming off that game?

"Finish tackles on the perimeters and keep the quarterback in the pocket. When we did that, we played high, high-level defense. When we didn’t do that, like most defenses, you’re going to get exposed. So the pressure’s been great. You look at the national rankings, we’re the no. 1 team right now at pressuring quarterbacks, it’s a phenomenal place to be, but there were some times where we just were undisciplined and you can’t let guys get outside the pocket. Especially the quality of quarterback we’re going to play this week, the quality of quarterback we’re going to see the rest of the way, we can do a better job on that and still get the pressure and the hits and the sacks that have been a big part of us being 5-0 right now. So we’ve gotta do that and we’ve gotta finish tackles on the perimeter. I think that’s the name of the game, a lot of times now in college football, most teams you play are pretty spread, there’s going to be space out there and we’ve obviously gotta do a better job tackling and limit some of those plays like we did in the first half the other day."

How are Zachariah Branch and Max Williams progressing?

"Yeah, both progressing, both did a lot more today than what they did last week. So hopeful to be able to have them both. Obviously those are two prominent players for us and not having Max especially in a game like that where you end up playing a lot of snaps against a spread, high-tempo offense, that one hurt, right? Just his experience and it’s simple, just from a sub standpoint, we had too many guys that played 90-plus snaps when you think about some of the special teams as well so hope to have them back, don’t think anything’s long-term. But we gotta see."

You said Saturday you don't think the defensive issues are the same as last year -- in what ways do you see the defense as different?

"Well, I mean, you’re talking about comparing a big part of games, but first off, we’ve been able to generate consistent pass rush from all levels of the defense. I think we’re better from a blitzing standpoint, from the linebacker position and we certainly have guys up front both outside and on the interior that can create havoc, that can get in the backfield, they can create tackles for loss, so that’s been a big difference. I think the second has been the run lanes, we’re a little bigger, thicker, stronger inside, so when things have popped this year, when we’ve given up a run, it’s just – it doesn’t look the same. It just doesn’t and it’s not been because people are just getting moved way off the ball or you have this gaping hole here, it’s been again, it’s just a sturdier front overall and i think those have been the biggest differences honestly. I think we’ve busted less, we’ve played some stretches of ball this year that frankly, i don’t know if we were capable of playing last year to be honest so we’ve gotta put it together, we can’t just do it, we can’t just dominate a good offense for two and a half quarters like we did the other day, we’ve gotta do it for four and that’s our expectation that we will."

What went into Eric Gentry only getting nine snaps?

“I think, just competition. I mean, you know, Eric’s still – he’s back full go, but when you missed the time that Eric missed; I mean, he missed all of spring ball, he missed basically the last half of last season. And then, he was very limited, really, through all of fall camp. I mean, he’s still, he’s healthy, but he’s still getting his feet underneath him. And he’s still getting back used to being on the field and playing a lot of snaps. And listen, we got a better linebacker room than we did last year. It just, it is what it is, there’s more good players. I think Eric’s gonna have a chance to have a prominent role on our team, on our defense, and I was proud of him the other day that even in a game where he didn’t play a million defensive snaps, the punt block was clearly one of the biggest plays in that game, and so, still making an impact. But yeah, the quality of player he is, if he continues to work hard and stay focused, it’s hard to imagine him not getting better and better and playing a pretty big role.”

Has there been any talk with Korey Foreman about redshirting?

“It’s something we’re exploring right now. It’s, this early in the season, I don’t want to say anything for sure because a lot of things can transpire, but both us as a staff and the players that have that available – it’s something you have to be aware of. And it’s something we’re open with guys. We have conversations with all of our guys that have redshirt years available, and so occasionally, if a guy maybe is not going to have a huge role in a game, you might hold him back right now and then if an opportunity presents itself to have a bigger role, you can obviously revisit that down the line. But I would put Korey in that category.”

What stands out about the Arizona defense?

“Yeah, I think they’re improved. They’ve got, obviously some new personnel, but yeah, they did a nice job. They dropped some people into coverage, they did a really good job of preventing Washington from throwing the ball over their head, which, that’s something Washington's obviously done a good job of this year. And they really, they really weren’t able to do that, kind of forced them to be more patient and made a few plays. And honestly, they were probably a couple of third and extra-long conversions away from, you know, from having – and they had a great shot to win it as it is, but an even better shot to win it. So, they played well, and I mean, it’s a good football team that came up there and had a chance to win. And as I’ve been telling you guys, road football’s hard, man. And they played well on the road, give ‘em credit. Young quarterback played well. So, no, I think this is an improved football team. I think it’s a better football team than what we played at Tuscon last year.”

On the cornerbacks ...

“Christian’s, he’s been our most consistent guy five games in. And not totally surprised with that. His experience shows up, the fact that he’s been through it. There’s just a maturity and a confidence about him, and a steadiness, that’s been really good for that room. And so, we obviously, didn’t have him – kinda didn’t have him through most of spring, again, we had the weird deal with the first of the season, I mean all of that. So he’s starting to really get in a rhythm, and I think he’s doing a nice job at corner. Played very steady, played a lot of snaps for us the other day. Covington is coming along, has made some nice plays. He honestly, even on the hard count the other day, he was in pretty good position, the ball kinda tracked back inside, he was really in pretty good position on that play. He’s started becoming more consistent on the practice field, so he’s a guy we’re pointing to, along with Domani, along with Ceyair, that we want those guys to continue to come along. We know we’re going to need them, they’ve all had some moments of really, really good play, they’re all in a really big competition right now to play, and the cream’s going to rise to the top. And we need those guys to come out and play at a high levels."

Do you talk to the former Arizona players about gameplan?

“Ah, it’s kinda just more fun [something' to settle them down. And honestly, they’re three pretty steady guys, they’re three older guys. But we’ve had this a lot now, with like Austin last year before Stanford and B-Rice last week before Colorado, I mean, it’s become a lot more commonplace, that somebody on your roster is going to be, have played at the school you’re playing that week. So, yeah, trying not to make it too big for ‘em. THose guys are always excited to go back and compete against all their buddies and see a lot of people, and then there’s obviously a lot of emotions flowing there. So we’re glad those guys are with us, I know they’ll be ready to play, excited to play.”