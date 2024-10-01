PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1OQjRNRjc4V1dXJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5CNE1GNzhXV1cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Everything Lincoln Riley said after Tuesday's practice of Minnesota week

Jeff McCulloch • TrojanSports
Staff Writer
@Rivals_Jeff

Speaking after practice Tuesday, USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed linebacker Raesjon Davis' decision to redshirt the rest of the season, gave his thoughts on the rotation at right guard with second-year linemen Alani Noa and Amos Talalelethe hard hits quarterback Miller Moss has taken so far, sophomore running back Quinten Joyner's development, Zachariah Branch's work in the return game and much more.

Watch the full interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments.

What's the latest on Akili Arnold and Eric Gentry's statuses?

"Akili's progressing. He had a good week last week. It was obviously good to be able to not play him, but [will] still be questionable going into this game, as will Eric."

Any update on whether Bear Alexander will continue to practice with the team while redshirting?

"I don't, no. I think we've said all we'll say on that situation."

Are you concerned with the amount of hits Miller's taken the last couple weeks?

"Uh, a little bit's just part of playing the position. Yeah, sure, you'd love to leave any game with a quarterback not taking any hits, but that's not always reality. We played two good teams, two good defensive football teams, that's going to happen to him. Obviously, it's something we want to continue to clean up, but everybody's involved in that. Schematically we're involved in it, Miller's involved in it, the receivers, the backs, the tight ends, the O-line obviously, everybody. Sometimes you're going to take some hits. When people really try to blitz you a lot, like happened multiple times the other day, like there's times they're going to bring more than you block and that's part of it. That's part of playing the position. We're not trying to advocate for it, but certainly you can't always completely avoid it."

How have Alani Noa and Amos Talalele looked to you and how is Elijah Paige progressing?

"Yeah, Alani and Amos both did some really good things in the game, I think it was good being able to rotate those guys some. Sometimes for young players that haven't played a ton of ball yet that can be kind of a good segue into maybe the later parts of their careers as they continue to improve. They both showed us enough that we want to keep repping them. Alani's played quite a bit more than Amos has. That was Amos, some of his first real real game action. So yeah, I think they'll continue to improve, they'll both continue to help us. We need both of them to continue to step up. Elijah played, yeah, much better for us. Did some really, really good things in the game. Played quite a bit better than the week before and I think he's just going to continue to grow and learn from it. He's just that type of kid. He's just going to get better and better and has an incredible ceiling."

Do you expect to continue the rotation at RG?

"I don’t know that I know right now or necessarily have a preference. It can work both ways. I know we’re going to need both of those guys. They’re two really talented players. They’re two guys I know that are going to improve as they go along. They’ve got a little bit of position flexibility for us, so regardless of how it plays out, whether we rotate or whether we settle in on somebody, it’s a long year, it’s a physical schedule we’re playing. We’re going to need them both either way. "

Is Gino Quinones an option there?

"He’s an option. Our options were a little bit limited when we lost Kilian because we had to pump everything into Gino with him being one snap away from being the starting center. With Kilian back now, it does give us a little bit more versatility."

What is the situation with Raesjon Davis redshirting?

"Raesjon's a senior, he's not playing significant defensive snaps right now. He's done some really good things, had a big special teams play for us the other day. Yeah, he came in and we chatted about it. You can understand both sides of it. It'll be something that will have to be addressed big picture, putting teams, players, all that in these positions. This four-game redshirt deal, I think there's probably some better ways to do it than what we're doing right now. But as long as we have it, you're going to have situations like this and you understand the push-pull. The kid really wants to play, but he also wants a chance to play more defensively too. So yeah, we'll watch it play out. Nothing set in stone right now. That option's out there, but we'll see how this season evolves and how it evolves for Raesjon."

Do you have thoughts on a better way to do that?

"I think guys should have five years. Do whatever you want. Play as much as you want or play as little as you want, and the only way you get an extra one is if you’ve had two season-ending injuries when you miss the whole season. I think it should be that plain and simple, and be done. And then no one would have to worry about this other crap, with how many games we played and all that. I understand why it’s there, but I still think it’s a little bit behind the times."

Level of concern w/slow start, game against Wisconsin was the first time all year you scored on first drive?

“Um, yeah, we scored a field goal against Utah, I think the first drive – Utah State, the first drive. But yeah, I mean, we, we played, we played decent early against LSU, against a big-time opponent. We drove down and dropped a wide-open touchdown pass against Utah State, we didn’t play good early against Michigan, and then yeah, we broke in, scored a touchdown the other day. So, I think, less to me the start of it and more just, us being able to sustain. We’ve been able, we’ve had a few stretches, but you want to be able to start and sustain it. And if we don’t have it, we’ve gotta be able to snap out of it I think more that than directly, beginning, middle and end.”

Anyone else communicated to you they intend to redshirt outside of Raesjon?

“No.”

Seems like Zachariah’s been more tentative in return game, anything he needs to get back on track with there?

“I mean, you know, we thought he made maybe one decision in the Michigan game where he should have taken it back, or where he should’ve returned it. The other day’s tough. I mean, you play a rugby kicker, they honestly shank the first ball. And that kinda gets in your head, all of a sudden it goes by and it ends up at the one-yard line. And that’s, those guys are difficult to play against for a reason. So, nah, I don’t see anything that I think he’s not doing. We’ve been really close on some returns, we’ve had some good returns, really close to having some really, really good ones, and nah, he just needs to keep progressing, as do the players around him on those teams.”

What has Quinten Joyner shown so far? Anything he can do to work his way into more reps?

“Yeah, sure is. You know, he’s done a good job with the ball in his hands so far, and one thing we’ve kinda talked with you guys about, obviously with him, is just continuing to improve without the ball in his hands. Which, I think our trust in him is growing, because he’s always been an explosive natural player with the ball in his hands. And so, yeah man, I think as this season goes along, you’re not going to be able to sit there and totally rely on one guy every game that much. And so, Quinten, Bryan, and A’Marion, those guys being able to contribute will be important for us.”

