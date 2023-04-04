Speaking to media after practice Tuesday, USC coach Lincoln Riley underscored how important the next week and a half will be from an evaluation standpoint with a scrimmage this Saturday and the spring game the following weekend.

"To be able to get in some of those live situations and really watch us tackle, really watch us have the opportunity to run through tackles and finish blocks and get off blocks defensively, that's, with the remaining practices we have -- two of them being primarily scrimmages this Saturday and then obviously the spring game -- those will be I think the things we'll be paying attention to most as a coaching staff," Riley said.

Riley also talked about the overall depth of talent at each position, noting that he feels much better across the board about the roster than he did a year ago -- while joking that he share those sentiments at the time last season.

"There's a ton to be excited about. There's not a position group that I'm not really excited about, which I don't know that I could have honestly said last year. If I said it, I lied well," Riley said. "But really, there is a lot to unfold. There is going to be so many more position battles, and there will be a lot of different ebbs and flows with this group through the end of spring and obviously into the fall. It will be really interesting to see it play out, and obviously we're going to add the rest of our high school signees and probably a couple more transfers before it's all said and done as well."

Riley also touched on freshman QB Malachi Nelson's spring performance, Carson Tabaracci's move from LB to TE, the difference recruiting-wise in Year 2 at USC vs. last year, CB Domani Jackson and more.

Watch the interview below and scroll down for a complete transcript of Riley's comments.

