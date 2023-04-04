Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's 9th spring practice Tuesday
Speaking to media after practice Tuesday, USC coach Lincoln Riley underscored how important the next week and a half will be from an evaluation standpoint with a scrimmage this Saturday and the spring game the following weekend.
"To be able to get in some of those live situations and really watch us tackle, really watch us have the opportunity to run through tackles and finish blocks and get off blocks defensively, that's, with the remaining practices we have -- two of them being primarily scrimmages this Saturday and then obviously the spring game -- those will be I think the things we'll be paying attention to most as a coaching staff," Riley said.
Riley also talked about the overall depth of talent at each position, noting that he feels much better across the board about the roster than he did a year ago -- while joking that he share those sentiments at the time last season.
"There's a ton to be excited about. There's not a position group that I'm not really excited about, which I don't know that I could have honestly said last year. If I said it, I lied well," Riley said. "But really, there is a lot to unfold. There is going to be so many more position battles, and there will be a lot of different ebbs and flows with this group through the end of spring and obviously into the fall. It will be really interesting to see it play out, and obviously we're going to add the rest of our high school signees and probably a couple more transfers before it's all said and done as well."
Riley also touched on freshman QB Malachi Nelson's spring performance, Carson Tabaracci's move from LB to TE, the difference recruiting-wise in Year 2 at USC vs. last year, CB Domani Jackson and more.
Watch the interview below and scroll down for a complete transcript of Riley's comments.
With having officials out at practices, is there any point of emphasis you want them to deliver, any rule changes?
"No, this is the year where there's probably not going to be a ton of rule changes. The clock change, I guess right now, looks like it's going to be the most significant of our changes, which in a practice format doesn't affect you a whole lot. So no, I think it's just general maintenance, being able to educate the guys. There's something to when you're out there practicing as opposed to like going in and correcting it in the film room, they've actually seen a flag fly and the other side competitively has to go forward or go back. It just feels more game-like, and obviously having those guys out there watching, we can't see everything every single time as we're coaching. So it's great. We're able to use them obviously in the team drills. We use them in a lot of our competitive drills, whether it's linemen one-on-ones or receiver-DB one-on-ones or skelly, inside run game. It's been very valuable, and we're lucky being here we've got a lot of those guys who are close and they want to come over here and get work as well. So it's been a good fit for both."
What's been the process in evaluating where Carson Tabaracci fits best?
"Well, there hasn't been much process just because he's been hurt. Obviously, the back surgery was a big deal and then he's had a couple of small setbacks early this year, which he's been able to battle through. So honestly we really haven't talked positions much with him. We brought him in originally obviously on the defensive side. We knew he had obviously played both in high school, had started to play both at Utah, and so yeah, as this has involved and we've finally been able to see him do some things physically really for the first time, we had a talk with him early this semester just looking at the depth charts, saying, 'Hey, you may have a pretty good opportunity offensively,' and he was all for it.' I think it's deep down where he wanted to play as well, so yeah, he's come into a good situation. He's getting a lot of reps, he's getting a look and his skill set is good for it -- he's a physical kid, he catches the ball well. For missing as much as he has and kind of first time in our offense and really first time doing this much load physically, he's handled it well."
