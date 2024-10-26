Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's bounce-back win over Rutgers

"I thought one of the big pushes for us in this game is we know coach [Greg] Schiano's reputation, Rutgers' reputation, and being the most physical team was really, really important to us. We harped on that this week and I thought our guys rose to the occasion and played just a really physical football game all the way around. So, obviously great to get the win, excited locker room in there, fun to see the guys with big smiles on their faces and we'll look to take this extra day obviously this upcoming week, hope to use it to our advantage to freshen up a little bit and get ready for the stretch run."

It was a much different postgame tone this time. No questions about how USC managed to let a late lead slip away. No questions about the Trojans' inability to close out games, or second-guessing coaching decisions -- none of that Friday night.

"Super proud of this football team. Just all that we've been through, to turn around here on a short week, come play the way we did with our backs against the wall, missing obviously some key players -- had a number of guys step up. There's no excuses in this program, our coaches and players, the entire week -- we had a really good week -- and fun to see us come play well and separate. I thought one of the big pushes for us in this game is we know Coach Schiano's reputation, Rutgers' reputation, and being the most physical team was really, really important to us. We harped on that this week and I thought our guys rose to the occasion and played just a really physical football game all the way around. So, obviously great to get the win, excited locker room in there, fun to see the guys with big smiles on their faces and we'll look to take this extra day obviously this upcoming week, hope to use it to our advantage to freshen up a little bit and get ready for the stretch run."

What did Makai Lemon show you and when did it really start to click for him this fall that you wanted to get him more involved in the passing game?

"Yeah, obviously he had the big kickoff return, which was a really good, aggressive play, and then I thought he just made some really competitive catches, some big plays after the catch, just playing fast, playing confident. It was kind of his night when the ball found him, and he made some really good, aggressive plays, so he just continues to improve as a player."

Do you feel you learned or hit on anything this week in terms of separating from teams that can help moving forward?

"Yeah, we just played better. We didn't make some of the same mistakes that have plagued us. I know it kind of sounds simple, but we did -- we just played better. We took care of the ball, we did a good job in special teams. Defensively, we needed to do a better job on third down. It wasn't our best third down game -- I haven't seen the final stats -- but we did a great job of limiting their points. We did a really good job of redzone defense and then had some big stops there, so yeah, just winning football on all three sides."

​What went into putting Makai back there for kickoffs and how big of a spark was that 80-yard return?

"It was a big spark. Yeah, we've always felt we've got multiple good returners, and I think the feeling was, was to let Zach really zero in on punt returns and give Makai a shot to really zero in on kickoff returns, which was a great move by Coach Dougherty and crew, and obviously it paid dividends."

When they cut the lead to 8 in the third quarter, what did you see from the resolve of the team?

"I thought we were still very confident, kind of like we've been in all these. I didn't feel us rocked, and obviously I think that's when we came back and had the big pass to Lemon there early in that drive that kind of got the momentum right back there on our side. So, no, there really hasn't been panic with this group in any of these games and there wasn't tonight. I thought we had a great mindset and we did a great job closing it out."

Down a bunch of defensive starters, how did you feel the team adjusted?

"We did a good job. You know, we got a lead early and it probably put them in position where we were going to see a little bit more throw game, but no, our guys did a good job. We had to move some positions around. We got really thin really quick after the end of the Maryland game, so we had to be pretty creative and I give Coach Belk, Coach Lynn, those guys credit. We got some guys ready to play, had some guys step in there. We made a few mistakes, but we were competitive, we tackled well and made some of the big plays when it counted."

How did you feel the O-line played?

"The guys played good. It was a physical front. We continue to get better, it seems like each game we just continue to play a little bit better, and I thought being able to mix the run game and the throw game there in the first half was a big key to grabbing that momentum."

Is it unprecedented what's happened with the defensive injuries?

"I don't know, I mean, we've had a lot. I don't know if it's unprecedented. I've had better years, right, with that, but it's just part of it. Like, every team has their challenges and we know what our challenges are. Again, our guys stepped up and had a really winning performance defensively, and hopefully we'll get an opportunity to get some of those guys back. But even if we don't then there's several guys that are going to grow up and learn a lot from this win and the way we played tonight. Again, we're a no excuses program, we've got a no excuses mentality right now -- like whatever is stacked up against us, like we really don't give a damn. We're just going to keep going."

What makes Woody Marks unique among all the RBs you've coached?

"He's a versatile player, he is. You see him run with physicality, you the ability to break big runs, he obviously catches the ball well, he's good in pass-pro. He's just a very versatile, very complete back that has a really good attitude and works hard every day and just competes all the time. That's obviously a great mixture for a running back."

What is the thing that stands out about Makai Lemon as a receiver?

​"A little bit of the same answer. He's kind of one of those guys, like I don't know that he's like great at anything yet but he's really good at a lot of things. Route running, all of those things, he's got a lot of room to grow as a player, but his skill set, there's not a ton of like things you look at and say, well, he just can't do that. He's a very versatile receiver, he's got some yards after the catch, he's strong, and he's just going to continue to grow and get better and better."

Is there anything you did differently as a head coach tonight?

​"No, stayed the course. I think when you have adversity it tests your resolve and tests how committed you are to the process and the things you do, and going through this last few weeks has made me even more sure of where I'm at and what we're doing.

​"And also I want to say congrats to Dave and the guys over at the Dodgers. That's fricken awesome -- I mean how cool is that just in our city to have all these things going on. So, awesome for them. We're obviously pulling for those guys."