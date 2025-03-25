Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's first spring practice

(Photo by Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)

Starting late than many college programs this year, USC finally kicked off spring Tuesday with the first of 15 practices. The Trojans, of course, weren't in full pads on Day 1, but more importantly than the 20 minutes or so of position drills media were inside the fence to watch, this was the first chance to ask head coach Lincoln Riley about his team since early February. Riley talked about quarterback Jayden Maiava finding added confidence/comfort this year, what he's seen from freshman QB Husan Longstreet and transfer QB Sam Huard, the wide-open battle on the offensive line, the depth at linebacker, Elijah Newby's move to the edge and more. Watch the full interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of Riley's comments. Also join the discussion on Trojan Talk board and see our notes and takeaways from practice!

Advertisement

Do you a different level of comfort in Jayden Maiava now that he's not in that four-game sort of audition period? "You certainly do. I think he’s more confident in himself as a player, his ability to execute our offense. He’s more confident in the relationships he’s built with his teammates. It was a unique situation last year. You come in towards the end of the year, and you become the starter. That’s a tricky position to be in, and I thought he handled it really well. But you certainly seem him just more confident, more assertive as a leader and a player now. That’s what we need him to be." What have you seen from Jahkeem Stewart and has he showed that he'll be able to contribute this year? "I think he’s – physically, there’s no doubt he’s going to have an opportunity to help. It’ll just be about his progress out here. He’s a big, strong kid. You look at the way the kid tests, both in movements and in strength, like there’s nothing that’s going to hold him back from being able to contribute early in his career. It’ll ultimately be, for him, how fast he can pick up the defense. How well he can adjust to playing against college level defensive linemen, and obviously, him being here in the spring is huge. He’s an attentive guy. He’s in the facility darn near all day now. We’re always just seeing him with one of the coaches or around the staff. He’s really working hard at it. First day, non-pads, so those are the toughest to evaluate Day 1. But he’s got the talent to do it, and now it’s just going to be putting in the work and building him up to be a consistent enough player to trust to put him out there on Saturday." Will we see Anthony Lucas at all this spring? "Possibly, a little bit at the end. It certainly won’t be full contact or full speed, but we hope to be able to push him into some individual at the end. We’re being smart with it. If the timeline was a little bit different, we might push it a little bit more. But time is our friend right now. He’s had a great recovery and rehabilitation process to this point, and we want to make sure that continues." How did you see Jayden attack the last couple months and developing as a QB and leader? "You hear the term that someone is their own toughest critic, and he’s a guy who sometimes, he can almost overdo it. He’s not one that you worry about getting complacent. Or not wanting to work on the areas he knows he wants to attack and put in the necessary time and effort. For him, it’s more, don’t be so hard on yourself. We’ll be plenty hard enough on you. Make sure you give yourself credit for the big-time plays you have made and the progress you have made as well. So for him, it’s a little bit that balance. He naturally has that ability to really be critical of himself, to really put everything he can into the areas he doesn’t. You’re never going to see him like, oh, I’m so good at this, I’m going to take it for granted and not put work into it. Like he’s the complete opposite of that. Which is great. He’s a driven worker, and he wants to play a lot better for us than he did last year. And he played pretty darn good. So that’s a pretty good sign." How do you see the linebacker group? "It’s one of the more thin groups on the team. But it’s also a group where we’re really excited about the talent. Really excited about who’s coaching them, the whole thing. Obviously Eric being back healthy, moving around great right now, is a great thing. Obviously he’s an impactful player for us, and he’s got a lot that he can get better at. I think Rob will be really good for Eric. We were excited obviously about how Desman Stephens played as a freshman. Not just the games, but the practice, the whole thing. Certainly leads us to believe that he’s ready for a bigger role. Jadyn Walker came in late in the year after a shoulder surgery coming in and wasn’t really able to do much early in the year. Was able to contribute some for us there at the end, and we were pretty excited about what we saw with him. This will be a big spring for Jadyn. Obviously moving Beavers down was a great thing. We’ve been close to doing it at other times, but at other times, we felt like we didn’t have the depth at safety to make that move. But he’s one of the best tacklers on the team, one of our strongest leaders, a really consistent player. So I think that’s going to be a great move for him. So yeah, that’s kind of the room. We’ve got two great guys in Quintanar and Roman Marchetti who were really good special teams players for us as well. So it’s a good room. We’ll obviously get some freshmen here in a couple months, but I like the talent. I like the competition. We’re going to really be looking for the depth that we know we’re going to need to make the run we expect to make."