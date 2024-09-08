PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1OQjRNRjc4V1dXJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5CNE1GNzhXV1cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1OQjRNRjc4V1dXJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's shutout win over Utah State

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

Two games in and this season couldn't be going much better for Lincoln Riley and his Trojans.

USC rolled over Utah State on Saturday in the Coliseum, winning 48-0 to post the program's first shutout since 2011, and afterward Riley lauded the defense but also cautioned that it's still so early in the process of what they're trying to accomplish.

"We've tackled pretty well the first two games. I think we've done a pretty decent job against the run the first two games. And I think it's been fun to see, honestly, our guys come together," Riley said. "It's a new staff, there's a lot of new players, more new players on that side of the ball than the offensive side of the ball. So just to see, I mean, that group really come together and play as one early here in the year is very important.

"But, listen, it's great, we're excited about it. There's just a long ways to go, man, but shoot, we couldn't be more excited about what they're doing, the way we're playing defensively right now, the way we're flying around and most important the camaraderie that exists on that side of the ball right now."

Riley also talked about the improvements made in the run game this week, the opportunity to get backup quarterback Jayden Maiava some valuable experience and other storylines.

Watch the full postgame press conference here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3FVclc4X1M4VjNnP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Opening comments:

"Really just a great team win, very complementary football on all sides, really proud of our defense. I was told the first shutout at 'SC since 2011, so obviously very hard to shut people out in modern day college football, so really proud of us maintaining our play defensively the entire night. And yeah, the complementary ball was really good. The offense did a good job running the ball. That was a big emphasis -- we're proud of the way the guys responded and ran the ball. Really, it was just kind of back and forth all night, and the guys never really took their foot off the gas, which was exciting to see.

"Great win, we got to play a lot of guys, which was awesome. You don't always get those opportunities, so we got to see a lot of young guys, a lot of news guys get their first time on the field in the Coliseum as USC Trojans, which was really cool. So great win, looking forward to getting to the bye week. We've got a lot of work to do, and excited for what's ahead."

What does the shutout do for the confidence in what you're building?

"Yeah, we've done a lot of good things. I thought we made some improvements today in terms of our communication, especially in pass coverage. I know that was something defensively in the first game we weren't real thrilled with, so we did a nice job there. That was a big emphasis point, so proud of the guys for making some of the adjustments and corrections that we needed to do, and we played a little bit more clean than we did against LSU."

There were a lot of let-down performances across college football -- is that something you talked about with the team?

"I mean, we talked about it all week. We talked about it pretty specifically last night in our team meeting, but you know, listen, I'm sure all those other teams did too. So at the end of the day, it's a players' game and they're either going to listen to the things that you say, take it to heart and be ready, or they're not. And our guys were certainly ready to go."

How does it feel to be on a three-game win streak?

"I don't know, we've been on a bunch of three-game win streaks since I've been here so it's cool -- better than not being, I guess. I don't know. We won tonight, it's about tonight, we're pretty in the moment right now and in the present. So, good win tonight, onto the next one."

How confident are you that you can build off this rushing performance?

"It's important. Guys ran hard, we blocked well up front. I thought we took some steps. That was the big thing offensively -- we wanted to be cleaner in the run game, and the big thing defensively is we wanted to be cleaner in our pass defense and communication. I think we did a pretty good job of both tonight. So, yeah, we've got to get better. We did a good job of it. We know we've got some exciting challenges coming up."

How has Eric Gentry's role changed this year?"

Well, he's healthy, I think No. 1. We've got a really good thing going on in our linebacker room with him and Easton, Mason, Raesjon, Des, all those guys. Those guys are improving fast -- there's a lot of really good, healthy competition in that room so those guys have had to really all play at a high level if they want to be on the field, and that's how you want it. He's done a good job and he's been really engaged, high-energy, as he always is. And I think he's taken to our new defensive staff and scheme and his new teammates really well."

What do you think of Jayden Maiava's performance?

"He did a good job, he did a good job. It was fun to get him in the game. Like a lot of these young guys, you never know when that opportunity is going to come and these reps are invaluable. That's why I was glad we figured out how to turn some lights on so we could get the rest of them."

What did happen with the lights going out?

"Yeah, you're trying to determine at that point if you're going to keep playing or not because you don't know when the next one's going to pop, and right as we were considering maybe not playing anymore they came on, so it was good. We wanted to play -- the opportunity for our guys to play. These guys work a lot of long hours, man, to be able to play a game."

What aspect or attribute of this defense are you most encouraged by?

"We've tackled pretty well the first two games. I think we've done a pretty decent job against the run the first two games. And I think it's been fun to see, honestly, our guys come together. It's a new staff, there's a lot of new players, more new players on that side of the ball than the offensive side of the ball. So just to see, I mean, that group really come together and play as one early here in the year is very important. But, listen, it's great, we're excited about it. There's just a long ways to go, man, but shoot, we couldn't be more excited about what they're doing, the way we're playing defensively right now, the way we're flying around and most important the camaraderie that exists on that side of the ball right now."

Do you feel the TEs have taken a step forward in run blocking?

"I do. It's a deeper room and probably a more talented room than what we had in the first couple of years. Lake has certainly led the charge and is playing some pretty good ball for us, and it's been fun to see the young guys come on as well. That's been a big part of the team, a room we really wanted to develop and obviously become a bigger part of our team, so they've had some pretty good performances two weeks in."

What makes D'Anton Lynn such a good teacher?

"He's patient. He's very organized. And he's always very prepared. And he has a unique ability to take things that may not be honestly that simple and make them really, really simple. It's just very, very organized, very well thought out, and I think our guys take a lot of confidence from that. And he's got a great staff around him, we have a lot of synergy with that group right now, and it's been fun to see how they're all operating together."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VzYy5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvZXZlcnl0aGluZy1saW5jb2xuLXJpbGV5LXNhaWQtYWZ0ZXItdXNjLXMt c2h1dG91dC13aW4tb3Zlci11dGFoLXN0YXRlIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ1c2Mucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZldmVyeXRoaW5nLWxpbmNvbG4tcmlsZXktc2FpZC1hZnRl ci11c2Mtcy1zaHV0b3V0LXdpbi1vdmVyLXV0YWgtc3RhdGUmYzU9MjAyMjcz MzE2MiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=