Looking back on it, how do you feel Duce Robinson handled the baseball/football juggle the last year and how did it impact his football development?

"I thought he handled it pretty well. There were definitely some challenges built in this year, just being the first year and baseball having to move around with their stadium under construction. But I thought the baseball coaches, Coach Stank and all those guys did a great job. Strength coaches did a great job. We learned a lot. Always do. We took the experiences of Kyler and the other guys we’ve had that have done it before, and we were able to have a plan. But then you also gotta learn each individual guy – their body, what’s their workload in football, what’s their workload in baseball gonna be like? Typically, that first year in baseball – Duce didn’t do a lot his senior year in baseball, so typically it takes a little bit to get back into it. But I think it got better as the year went on. I know his baseball got better as the year went on. Was able to do a little bit early in the summer before we came back here, then he’s gonna be full go from a football standpoint. So, it’s been good getting him settled back in on the field. I think all of us have a bunch of notes and a lot of experiences now directly with him that we’ll use this time around next year."