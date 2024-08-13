PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1OQjRNRjc4V1dXJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's Tuesday practice

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

USC coach Lincoln Riley talked with media after the Trojans' Tuesday morning practice, covering a range of topics including the challenge to defensive tackle Bear Alexander in his second season with the program, the potential impact of nose tackle transfer Gavin Meyer, observations on the cornerback competition with a spotlight mention of freshman Braylon Conley, wide receiver Duce Robinson's baseball/football juggle and more.

Watch the full interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments.

Looking back on it, how do you feel Duce Robinson handled the baseball/football juggle the last year and how did it impact his football development?

"I thought he handled it pretty well. There were definitely some challenges built in this year, just being the first year and baseball having to move around with their stadium under construction. But I thought the baseball coaches, Coach Stank and all those guys did a great job. Strength coaches did a great job. We learned a lot. Always do. We took the experiences of Kyler and the other guys we’ve had that have done it before, and we were able to have a plan. But then you also gotta learn each individual guy – their body, what’s their workload in football, what’s their workload in baseball gonna be like? Typically, that first year in baseball – Duce didn’t do a lot his senior year in baseball, so typically it takes a little bit to get back into it. But I think it got better as the year went on. I know his baseball got better as the year went on. Was able to do a little bit early in the summer before we came back here, then he’s gonna be full go from a football standpoint. So, it’s been good getting him settled back in on the field. I think all of us have a bunch of notes and a lot of experiences now directly with him that we’ll use this time around next year."

