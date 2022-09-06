Are you concerned about Raleek Brown's status for the week?

"No."

What's keeping Domani Jackson out?

"An injury. Not ready yet. He's close. He might be ready this week. We'll see if he can do anything in the next few days but not quite ready yet."

So does that mean Raleek will play Saturday?

"We'll see. We'll see. I mean, it's Tuesday, man, it's Tuesday. I gotta see how these guys evolve. He was able to do quite a bit with us today. If he keeps progressing, I'd expect him to play. But we'll see."

Thoughts on Raleek Brown's debut?

"He was pretty solid, made some plays, did a good job operating the rest of the offense. He continues to get more and more comfortable with the rest of our stuff and you see some of those explosion, natural abilities that he has in the open field. Took care of the ball, didn't make any mistakes so thought it was a pretty good first session for him."