Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's Tuesday practice of Wazzu week
USC coach Lincoln Riley talked with reporters Tuesday after practice as he does each week, looking ahead to the matchup with Washington State.
He expounded on his memories of coaching Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris at Texas Tech, what stands out about the Cougars' offensive and defensive approaches, quarterback Caleb Williams' scrambling, right guard Justin Dedich's status, his assessment of the special teams and more.
Watch the full interview here and scroll down for our complete transcript of Riley's comments.
How do you assess special teams so far?
"There's obviously a lot of different units there. Field goal, extra points has been really good for us. Punt has been a strength for us. Kickoff, we've had some good games, we've had some bad games. They were a big part of the reason we won at Oregon State, we've had two games here as of late we haven't played to the level we need to on kickoff, field position hasn't been very good. Punt return's been solid. We haven't had a ton of opportunities, and the few realistic return opportunities we've had we haven't had some great kicks. We had some chances to get some yards the other day and we didn't field a kick well. And kick return up to this point has been disappointing. So I think I ran the gamut there."
What do you recall from coaching Wazzu OC Eric Morris at Texas Tech?
"He was a good player, fun player, under-recruited guy that came in. He was a smart player, no shock to see he's coaching. He comes from a coaching family, his dad was a really good coach, very athletic family. Just a very tough, dependable player. We had a great run there, but yeah, no surprise to see that he's in coaching and doing it at a high level."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news