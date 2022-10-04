How do you assess special teams so far?

"There's obviously a lot of different units there. Field goal, extra points has been really good for us. Punt has been a strength for us. Kickoff, we've had some good games, we've had some bad games. They were a big part of the reason we won at Oregon State, we've had two games here as of late we haven't played to the level we need to on kickoff, field position hasn't been very good. Punt return's been solid. We haven't had a ton of opportunities, and the few realistic return opportunities we've had we haven't had some great kicks. We had some chances to get some yards the other day and we didn't field a kick well. And kick return up to this point has been disappointing. So I think I ran the gamut there."

What do you recall from coaching Wazzu OC Eric Morris at Texas Tech?

"He was a good player, fun player, under-recruited guy that came in. He was a smart player, no shock to see he's coaching. He comes from a coaching family, his dad was a really good coach, very athletic family. Just a very tough, dependable player. We had a great run there, but yeah, no surprise to see that he's in coaching and doing it at a high level."