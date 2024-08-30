Riley revealed that Georgia Southern transfer Michael Lantz has won the starting placekicker job, while discussing other depth chart decisions such as Jaylin Smith locking in a starting cornerback role and Bear Alexander being listed as an "OR" at defensive tackle with Gavin Meyer.

With Jaylin Smith, is the plan to leave him at corner or still work him around a bunch?

“Um, he’s a piece that gives us some versatility. We’ve worked him at some different positions throughout camp, and spring. Feel like he’s got the ability to help us at different places. Certainly, it’s been his emergence at corner, I think, has been a really positive thing for us so far. But, yeah, I think he’s one of those pieces. And we have a few in the secondary right now that we feel like give us some options, so I would imagine that you’ll see all of ‘em in place at various times throughout the year.”

With Ja’Kobi Lane, how have you seen him find himself this last year?

“Yeah, he’s really an intriguing story. I mean, really just how he ended up here, just has a unique background. But one of those guys we kinda found in recruiting, and really just, it was hard not to just, really fall in love with the kid and in terms of just his energy and his kinda just, joy for life. He’s a big personality, he’s just kinda always fun to be around, and so. And having guys in the program like that are important. It’s – these things are always, there’s a little bit of a grind to it, obviously. A lot of time, all that, involved. When you got people that are high-energy people that everybody enjoys being around, and just, they affect the mood of the group, the energy level of the group so much. They’re just, they’re very valuable.

"And so, I think Ja’Kobi’s, I think, handled it well, handled the first year well, both on and off the field. Did a great job academically, really settled in, obviously was able to help us there at the end of last year. And so, I think there was a lot of momentum and confidence for him, personally, and for us with him coming off of that. And he’s worked hard. He’s worked hard on his craft. It was good to get some bright moments at the end, but obviously doing it on a consistent basis week-in and week-out will be a good new challenge for him, and I believe that he’s ready for it.”