Everything Lincoln Riley said from Tuesday's practice of Michigan week

Riley talked more about the matchup with the Wolverines, the challenge for his offensive line, his assessment of the performance so far at right guard and more.

"I mean, I understand it. I can understand where they’re coming from on it. There’s two trains of thought. They both have relevance. But I’m not going to sit here and guess why they did or why they made that choice. That’s their decision," Riley said. "We gotta be ready for everybody they have. Very multiple offense. Very good on the offensive line. Backs are good. Tight ends elite. Lot of really gifted coaches over there. So, a big challenge, regardless of who’s under center."

Many wondered why Moore wouldn't withhold such an announcement until the end of the week as a competitive advantage.

Coach Lincoln Riley talked with a large contingent of reporters after practice Tuesday to share some thoughts on the matchup -- particularly the decision of Michigan coach Sherrone Moore to announce on Monday that he was making a change at quarterback with junior Alex Orji getting the start.

USC's first official week of Big Ten play has arrived, as the No. 11-ranked Trojans (2-0) travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on No. 18 Michigan (2-1).

What did you think of Michigan announcing the QB change at the start of the week rather than maintaining some suspense?

"I mean, I understand it. I can understand where they’re coming from on it. There’s two trains of thought. They both have relevance. But I’m not going to sit here and guess why they did or why they made that choice. That’s their decision. We gotta be ready for everybody they have. Very multiple offense. Very good on the offensive line. Backs are good. Tight ends elite. Lot of really gifted coaches over there. So, a big challenge, regardless of who’s under center."

How much had you prepared for Alex Orji over the bye in case he was used?

"I don’t think I would say. Sorry."

Is there anyone on the roster who can replicate him on the scout team?

"There’s an old quarterback from Muleshoe, Texas who’s going to come out of retirement. So, we’re going to see if his legs still got it. We’ve got a couple of guys we’re trying to use a little bit. But he’s a really good athlete. I told people last night, I was familiar with him. We recruited him a little bit coming out of high school, had a lot of respect for him as a player and an athlete. So we’ll do the best we can with the bodies we have."

Thoughts on going against Wink Martindale's defense?

"He’s a really good coach, obviously. I mean, a ton of success in the NFL. He’s been kind of a pioneer defensively in that league and certainly for some of the things they do schematically. Yeah, never quite imagined we’d be going up against him, just because obviously he spent so much of his time in the NFL and had such a storied career there. But yeah, an elite coordinator, and certainly the way they’re playing right now, he’s had an impact on their defense."

What stands out on tape about Michigan and it's strength/physicality?

"There’s NFL players all over the place and a lot of guys that were a part of winning a national championship last year. A lot of good players, a lot of good coaches at that place. Again, we live it every year. It’s not anything new. You understand it. But everyone wants to write the story after a couple games of the season for everyone, and it’s a long season, man. That’s a good football team that we have a lot of respect for. To have anything less would be a mistake on our part."

What kind of test is this for the OL?

"It's a big test, big test. Another tremendous defensive line, second really good defensive line we've played here in three games. Super accomplished. I mean really, all the guys, even some of the guys that rotate in can really play. Obviously, the two defensive tackles are tremendous, but the edge guys are good too. So a big challenge that we've got to embrace."

What can you even do to prepare an offensive line for a hostile environment?

"Well, you play a marquee team in the first game, and so I'm glad that we've been in obviously that type of atmosphere against another really good football team. We've get a chance to go up against a pretty decent defensive line in practice every day, so I think the battles there day in and day out through spring and through camp have paid dividends. And then we've got to go in there and do it. It'll be a huge challenge, it'll be a big part of the football game."

What do you remember from recruiting Mason Graham and how have you seen his career progress?

"Tremendous player, was one of the players that we attempted to get in on right when I got the job. Really enjoyed him and his family. It was just one of those things it was just too quick, there wasn't enough of a relationship there and he was far enough down the road with those guys that it was one of those things that things been earlier maybe it would have been different, maybe it wouldn't have, but a ton of respect for him. I enjoyed the time I had with him here right when I got hired, and no surprise to me to see the kind of player he's become."

Having all the momentum first two weeks and then an off week, how do you keep your guys energy up?

"I think they've been excited. More than anything, you've had to, not temper it, but you can't peak too early just emotionally. It was an exciting bye week, there's a lot of excitement around the program knowing what's happening, knowing what the opportunities that are coming ahead. So I sense we're ready. I think we've been eager to play this one, honestly since last week, so we've tried to get a lot of work done, which we have, but we're certainly glad the game's getting closer."

Since QB changed, how much do you now have to account for the pass v. Michigan?

“Oh, you always do. I mean, he’s, you don’t play quarterback at this level without being able to throw the ball some. So, yeah, I mean, it’s, to sit there and think if he plays the entire game that they’re going to – run it 70 times and throw it one time or something like that, I don’t think that’s going to be the case. So you definitely have to account for it because he's certainly a good enough thrower to make you pay."

Bringing team to stadium early to get awe factor out of way?

“To the stadium? Nah, we don’t plan to.”

How’s Mason Cobb looked?

“Good, good. He was a little limited in, obviously the beginning of last week, and was able to (something) towards the end. He’s full go, and obviously doing well. Expect him to be full go.”

First Big Ten game, what would a win do for this team?

“Again, this is a one-and-only conference. I don’t care, third win – and I don’t want to minimize it, it’s a big challenge, it’s a great opportunity. But once it’s over, it’s going to be, on to the rest of it. And so, it is a great challenge. We’re really looking forward to it. But then, there’s a whole lot of season left after that.”

What have you seen about Alani Noa's development, is RG competition ongoing?

“He’s done a good job, he has. He’s played physical, he’s certainly, he’s improved so much mentally. His communication skills in there have really improved. Our guys have gotten comfortable playing with him. And I think Amos is really improving too. I think Gino, Gino just keeps getting healthier and healthier by the week, he gets further and further away from that injury. So, we got a good group in there that we feel really good about, along with Kilian. That, I mean, I think we could interchange a lot of those guys right now. But we’ve been pleased with Alani, and he’s just gotta keep pushing and keep getting better. But everything he’s shown us, I believe he will.”

Mason Cobb/Jaylin Smith/Eric Gentry, any injury updates?

“Nope. They look good to go.”

What have you been most impressed by defensively?

“You know, we’ve tackled pretty well so far. We haven't had too many busts. We had a few too many in coverage in the first game, but we’ve been able to limit big plays, which has been great. And we’ve done a pretty nice job on third downs, up to this point, especially the third-and-longs. And so, all qualities of really good defensive plays. So, yeah, proud of that so far. Lot of big tests coming up, including this week. And we’re gonna have to – the nature of college football is, you gotta prove it week-in and week-out. And you’re only as good as your next performance. So, here’s our next one, and we’ve got a good challenge in front of us.”