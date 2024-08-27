PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1OQjRNRjc4V1dXJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5CNE1GNzhXV1cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Everything Lincoln Riley said Monday on Trojans Live ahead of opener

Jeff McCulloch • TrojanSports
Staff Writer
@Rivals_Jeff

Football season is officially here and that means Lincoln Riley will be on Trojans Live every Monday talking about his team and looking ahead to the next game.

Riley made his season debut on the in-house radio/YouTube show, talking about the season-opener with LSU, some early thoughts on the matchup with the Tigers and a lot of USC storylines -- like the defensive line, the sophomore receivers and much more.

Watch the full interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of Riley's comments.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0tLelZYdjE4Qk5rP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

How has your summer been?

Lincoln Riley: "It's been good. We're ready to hit somebody else. I know we always say this the beginning of the year, but not having preseason games, not having joint practices or scrimmages, anything like that, college football is so unique. It's, you know, you practice essentially for a month and then you finally get to go play, then it's for real, but it's been good. Camp's been great getting the new coaches acclimated, the new players, seeing the whole team get together. Being able to use our new practice facility, which has been tremendous. So it's been a great camp. We're healthy, we're excited. Glad that game week is finally here and certainly can't wait for Sunday in Vegas."

How do you reflect on the quarterback competition?

LR: "I thought both Miller and Jayden Maiava did a great job. Jayden, as we all felt he would, he made a big jump in spring. Certainly just learning the system and getting comfortable, you saw him start to make some plays and really settle in. But Miller won the job. I mean, he did, he did a great job leading. He's continued to improve as a player. Despite Jayden really making a great push, it was still pretty clear to us that this was Miller's job and he had earned it. And I think the team felt the same way. So, excited because I think competition like that, as you guys know, it pushes you in a way that you can't push yourself. It just does. There's just something about it. And so I think it made Miller better, and it certainly gave us a lot of confidence in Jayden if the situation arises where he's going to go in there and play meaningful snaps and we can go still execute at a high level. So I loved the competition, the guys who handled it well, approached it well, and excited for Miller to certainly get his chance."

