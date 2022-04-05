Everything Lincoln Riley said on Trojans Live





What do you know about the team now that you didn’t know two weeks ago?

LR: “They have been a lot of fun to coach, it’s been a fun two weeks. I made the comment the other day, I think there has been a sense on the practice field that you really don’t want practice to end. The energy that the guys have brought every single day, the choice they made to come out and work hard, be coached hard, it’s been refreshing, it really has been. We are building. I think there’s a lot of positive signs, a lot of excitement still, clearly a ton of work to do, but we are certainly progressing in the right direction.”

How has the coaching staff gelled so far?

LR: “I think well, I think the guys have done really well. It doesn’t feel new with those guys, and I think it’s a fun group, a low ego group. It is just a bunch of guys that I think we have said it before, they all have common themes they really really wanted to be here. And then all these know what championship football looks like, they have all been apart of it, they have all experienced it. And that’s an underrated part of it is if you want the team to come together, the staff has to come together first. You have to be, not in just the words you say but in the example you lead. You’ve got to set the tone for the team. I think our team can see that. I really do. The staff has done a good job of getting to know each other so quickly and like I said we are all here for a common goal.”