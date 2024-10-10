Everything Lincoln Riley said Thursday ahead of showdown with Penn State

Riley pushed back on the notion that the Trojans are in a slump and emphasized the confidence he has in the potential of this team. He talked more about how USC found running back Woody Marks in the transfer portal, what running back Quinten Joyner's fumble last week means for him moving forward, how he coaches players when their confidence is shaken, his strategy for building the offensive line, what he's learned as a play-caller over the years, thoughts on the matchup with Penn State and more.

In his final media availability of the week ahead of USC's showdown Saturday with No. 4-ranked Penn State in the Coliseum, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley held his weekly Thursday morning Zoom call and covered a range of topics.

What is your evaluation of Miller Moss through five games and is there any chance you'd have Jayden Maiava come in as a change-of-pace QB?

"No, I think Miller's played well, has given us a chance to win every single game. I think he's progressing quickly. He is undoubtedly our starter and will be."

You haven't had a prolonged slump like this W-L-wise in your career, who do you lean on to get out of this slump?

"Umm, yeah, I don't know. I don't know if I'd agree with you on slump, but it's your question so you can term it the way you want. Yeah, I think we're building a program, like I've said many times before. I don't get real caught up in what happened the week before or what's happening the week ahead. Our job is right now in the moment is to build and prepare each week and try to put out a team that is capable and likely of winning, as much as we possibly can. We've got our head down, we're working ,we're continuing to build. This team has had an opportunity to win every game up to this point. We've won a couple, we've had a couple that [we] were disappointed we came up short. We're getting ready to play a great opponent this week and really excited about that opportunity."