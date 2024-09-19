Everything Lincoln Riley said Thursday ahead of USC's trip to Michigan

In his final media availability before his No. 11-ranked USC Trojans travel to No. 18 Michigan, coach Lincoln Riley covered a range of topics on his weekly Thursday Zoom call with reporters.

Riley talked about the areas he wants to see improve on special teams, his experience so far coaching with defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, thoughts on tight end Lake McRee, running back Woody Marks, wide receiver Zachariah Branch and more, the impact of the early success this season on recruiting and much more.

Riley also discussed how his staff planned for the logistics of these long Big Ten trips to places such as Michigan, Minnesota and Maryland this year.

The Trojans aren't flying to Michigan until Friday and plan to maintain a day-before departure plan for all road games.

"A lot went into this. There was definitely a lot of conversations and time spent with both college teams and especially NFL teams, because they do these types of trips a lot more often than we do. We're lucky to have obviously two teams right here in town that we were able to spend a decent amount of time with on this subject -- both logistics, the science behind when you travel, the nutrition, everything from a physical standpoint for the guys," he said. "So yeah, we settled in pretty quickly on continuing to leave the day before the game. So we will leave a little bit early and that was something we all feel very confident with. ...

"We sent people out early on in the spring to get to these different locations, especially this year because it is a lot of new locations for us, whether it's scouting out hotels or routes or just anything that's unique about the travel that we have to keep in mind. Because at that point you know where you're going, you get an idea of where you're going to stay, but you don't know game time a lot of times so you've got to be ready to adapt. So, yeah, we're confident in our travels and our plans, being able to handle it."

Riley is not taking the team to the Big House to get a look inside the stadium on Friday, so they'll arrive for their first looks on gameday.

"Yeah, some of it is I think, are you playing indoors or outdoors? I've always been a believer that playing indoors is a little different because when you're looking up or you're fielding a ball just the optics indoor are a little bit different. The sky looks pretty much the same from anywhere," he said. "And some of it too is just based on game time the next day, how much available time do you have? How easy is it to fly in somewhere, transport what becomes 150-175 people to a stadium and then get them back to where you're staying and go through your routines?

"So some of it at some point becomes, all right, is it worth it to go burn an hour and a half and have these dudes on the bus a bunch more, especially after they just got off a 3.5 or 4-hour flight? Is there part of you at times that would love to take guys over to get a quick peak at every stadium you haven't been in? Sure, I think there could be some benefit, but you got to weigh it and each scenario is just a little bit different."

Watch the full interview and scroll down for a complete transcript of Riley's comments Thursday.