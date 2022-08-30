Opening comments ...

"Quick announcement here with the game week coming up, we had a team vote and the four captains this year are Justin Dedich, Tuli Tuipulotu, Shane Lee and Caleb Williams. Those will be the four captains. Had several others who got votes and certainly were represented, but it was by a pretty significant margin -- the team pretty clearly looks at those four as the guys they want to represent them. It's a big honor for those guys, it's something none of them take lightly. They all had a chance to address the team after being named captain last Friday and they've done a tremendous job really leading all the way through. I'm proud of those four leaders. We certainly have many other guys on our roster that we'll look to as leaders, without a doubt. There's way more than four, but very cool honor for all four of those guys."

How has the team looked transitioning to game week and how excited are they?

"They're excited. They've handled the preparation well. Right now, you kind of fight the urge to want to look ahead. You still got to prepare at a high level, you've got to come out here and work every day, try to have a singular focus, but we're all human too. And to say that there's not a real excitement about Saturday, the first one in the Coliseum, would just be untrue. So we're thrilled. I think everybody in the program, every player, every staff member, we're just counting down the minutes."