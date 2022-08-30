News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-30 15:47:40 -0500') }} football

Everything Lincoln Riley said Tuesday after USC practice

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

After USC's Tuesday morning practice, coach Lincoln Riley announced the Trojans' four team captains for the season -- right guard Justin Dedich, defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu, linebacker Shane Lee and quarterback Caleb Williams -- while also providing an update on the defense, Max Williams' move to safety, Jaylin Smith's emergence at nickel, thoughts on the matchup with Rice and more.

Watch the full interview here and scroll down for a full transcript of Riley's comments.

Opening comments ...

"Quick announcement here with the game week coming up, we had a team vote and the four captains this year are Justin Dedich, Tuli Tuipulotu, Shane Lee and Caleb Williams. Those will be the four captains. Had several others who got votes and certainly were represented, but it was by a pretty significant margin -- the team pretty clearly looks at those four as the guys they want to represent them. It's a big honor for those guys, it's something none of them take lightly. They all had a chance to address the team after being named captain last Friday and they've done a tremendous job really leading all the way through. I'm proud of those four leaders. We certainly have many other guys on our roster that we'll look to as leaders, without a doubt. There's way more than four, but very cool honor for all four of those guys."

How has the team looked transitioning to game week and how excited are they?

"They're excited. They've handled the preparation well. Right now, you kind of fight the urge to want to look ahead. You still got to prepare at a high level, you've got to come out here and work every day, try to have a singular focus, but we're all human too. And to say that there's not a real excitement about Saturday, the first one in the Coliseum, would just be untrue. So we're thrilled. I think everybody in the program, every player, every staff member, we're just counting down the minutes."

