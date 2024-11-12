Everything Lincoln Riley said Tuesday of Nebraska week

"That's I think one of the challenges that we all face is you could work at 100 different institutions and the definition of all that and how it's interpreted is going to be different 100 different places," Riley said. "I think you see what the level of penalties that were levied. I mean, in this day and age, the head coach responsibility thing, it's a big deal and we get it. If it's something very serious, they're going to suspend the head coach, so I think that kind of says what it was."

"You know, Jen made a statement. I honestly don't really have anything to add," Riley said. "We've had that behind us now for multiple months and have been past it. I know the way that these things work in this world is announcements aren't able to come out a lot sooner. Honestly, it's something I'd love to be able to discuss more and go into, but we've got way more important things than that right now getting this team ready for this game, and that's where our focus will stay."

Riley mostly deferred to an earlier statement put out by Trojans athletic director Jen Cohen but added a few thoughts of his own to USC receiving a $50,000 fine, one-year probation and some minor further limitations .

Reaction to NCAA penalties?

Why does Jayden Maiava give this team the best chance to win?

"We just have been pleased with his progression. We’ve been pleased with the way he’s practiced, the way he’s picked up the offense, and we just felt like it was the right time for him to have this opportunity. He’s been working hard here during the last week. I think definitely was a benefit to have the bye week to give a chance to pump some reps into him, and I think he’s handled it well so far."

Was there a system in place to monitor what the analysts were doing and making sure it complied with NCAA rules -- it is a bit of a gray area?

"It can, and that's I think one of the challenges that we all face is you could work at 100 different institutions and the definition of all that and how it's interpreted is going to be different 100 different places. I think you see what the level of penalties that were levied. I mean, in this day and age, the head coach responsibility thing, it's a big deal and we get it. If it's something very serious, they're going to suspend the head coach, so I think that kind of says what it was. We don't take it lightly. We own the things that we have to correct and we move forward."

Do you collaborate with Jayden on the game plan and what he feels most comfortable with in the playbook?

"Yeah, I think we always do that with our quarterbacks, something we believe a lot in. We've been able to see him with a lot of reps now and have I think a pretty decent feel of where his confidence is on certain things that we do and things that he really feels he can go out there and execute at a high level. So, yeah, we'll certainly have those, but I mean, I think that's something that becomes apparent as the reps go on and you get to know these guys more and spend more time with them."

With Dana Holgorsen taking over as Nebraska's play-caller after being in the program for like a week, can anything change that quickly to a scheme?

"It's hard. I don't know if I want to speculate because you're not there and don't know the entire situation. I mean, your first thought is obviously I don't think it's going to be a radically new system. I'm sure there's going to be some things different or why make the change to begin with, because it's obviously a unique change and timing with somebody that wasn't on staff there before. You've seen it obviously all over the place with people that are in-house that maybe change responsibilities, but no, we're obviously really close, we've known each other for a long time, a lot of hours, a lot of great memories together, and then in the last several years we've ended up coaching against each other quite a bit. No, if Coach Rhule was going to do this with anybody, he's one of the first guys you'd think about it. He's a great offensive mind and obviously about as accomplished as they come on that side."

What was your reaction when you heard the news you were going to be coaching against him again?

"I was surprised, honestly. I'd heard he had gone there, but I didn't have any idea whether that would happen or not. I was a little surprised because, I mean, Coach Rhule obviously has a lot of trust in him and I'd understand why. If you're going to do it, you've got to do it with somebody that has the experience and success level that Dana's had."

Is there some hope that Jayden might unlock the downfield passing game more?

"I hate to word it like that. I mean, we want to go play good and win. I know it's going to be the natural thing with all the comparisons and the before and after, this quarterback, that quarterback -- I get it. But I don't know that there's any one thing that we haven't done very well that were like, oh God, we've got to do this well. Other than just as a team, just go finish, right? That's the obvious. But when you start going in terms, we've had moments we've ran the ball really well, we've had moments where we've thrown the ball really well. Like, I think just hopefully obviously we want to put it all together and go play a complete game and play really complementary football."

What’s most difficult part of making QB switch midseason?

“Well, just, I think when you got two guys in the room that the team respects, it’s a fine line between – you’re there for your teammates on both accounts, right? And that’s what we have. We got a room with a couple of guys that the whole team respects, and it’s, unfortunately, it’s part of competitive sports. And it’s part of how it plays out, and everybody’s going to be a part of that in some form or fashion. As you go on in your career, it’s just, you’re going to come up against that at some point. So I think the – players and kids, are, they’re resilient, you know what I mean? Like, the end of the day, they want to go play ball. They’re excited to go play Nebraska. I think the team is ready to go with whoever's behind center."

What stood out most in recruiting process with Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola?

“He’s a great kid, great family. Super talented guy. So yeah, he came up a couple times, got to know them a little bit. And he’s a, yeah, I mean, just a great kid that’s got a lot of talent, and no surprise to see him go in there and have some success early. And I’m sure he’s just going to get better and better as time goes on. I think him getting some – I would imagine, just, some stability, would be good for him, as he just continues to grow in that program. But yeah, no, he had – it was great getting to know him, and one of those guys that you, even though he’s not here, you definitely root for, except when he’s playing the Trojans.”

Think Raiola was going to commit at any point?

“Ah, there were different points. I mean, it just kinda felt like we never quite lined up. Just one of those – it was, he’s a good player, we had a good situation, but it’s also gotta, these things have gotta fit at the right time. And it just was never, I think completely the perfect thing for either side. And I think we both recognize that and that’s okay, and so, nah, wish him the best.”