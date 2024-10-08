Everything Lincoln Riley said Tuesday of Penn State week

See the rest of what Riley had to say on that matter, whether linebacker Eric Gentry could redshirt due to injury, the play of the offensive line and more.

"In advance of a question I know I'm going to get asked, regarding some of the calls, specifically the end of the game last week, went through our normal review process. That's why I didn't want to comment on a few of the things I wasn't educated on postgame. I had discussion on a number of calls in the second half. Unfortunately for us, that's part of the game. There was a number of misses there at the end -- the pass interference that was called, the pass interference that wasn't called, the intentional grounding and then certainly the last play. There was a lot of talk with the conference about that, and basically just to sum it up so we can all move on, the explanation that we got on the last play was that they believed or they thought the runner had scored, and they felt like that was enough to overturn it. I have not been given any explanation why we ignored the part of the rule that obviously state that to overturn something, all right, that it has to be absolutely completely clear cut. There can be obviously no doubt about what happens. That part was ignored, which is unfortunate for us. Now, we're moving past it. It's not the reason that we lost the game. We had plenty of other opportunities, and I'm not sitting here blaming the officials, saying well, they did a bad job, that's why we didn't win the game. That has nothing to do with it. It's part of football, it's part of road football, it's unfortunate, yes, but obviously a lot of things that we can do better, need to do better and expect to do better going forward. I wanted to address that, and that's that."

Did they tell you they believed the ball cross the plane or just that he scored?

"They told me they believed he had scored, but when you get those sneak plays like that nobody can see the ball. The first time you see the ball it's on the ground. So when it came out, which they admit nobody knows when it came out, that's the difficult part. It's one of those that I think you look back and say that if the call on the field would have been a touchdown, there's no way they're going to overturn it and I would have understood and I probably wouldn't even have called them, to be honest. It being called short, in my opinion, there's no way that that can be overturned. The rules are pretty clear, but we just chose not to look at that part of it."

So to be clear, they did not say there was indisputable video evidence?

"Yeah, they agreed that it's not indisputable. They agree, which is unfortunate because that's part of the rules. But listen, I get it, it's a close play -- I get it. Did he score? Maybe he did, maybe he didn't, I don't know. That's the problem is nobody knows, and you're going to have to go back on what the officials call on the field. Again, it's an unfortunate break, but there's a lot of things that led to that. I'm not the person, I don't make excuses, I don't allow our players to make excuses. I haven't talked about it with our players. I know everybody wants to just get our opinion on it so we can all move on, and that's why I want to address it, but at the end of the day we had plenty of opportunities to close out that football game and not put it down to a fluke play like that."

​With Eric Gentry's injury, is there any chance he redshirts this season?

"I think it's always a possibility. You look across the country right now, I mean, you never know. No final decision's been made. We're going to keep evaluating just how he's feeling and how he's progressing. He's back with us doing everything right now but the full practices, but he's already able to ramp up some of the physical activity. So ongoing. In this day and age, I don't know if you could say for sure one way or another -- it's just the way the rules are."

​So you'd say he's out indefinitely?

"Indefinitely is probably a good word right now. I mean, he's progressing quickly so I don't know that I want to say anything for sure. It's just kind of a day-to-day thing right now, but he's making great progress."

What impact has Woody Marks made on the offense?

"He's been exactly what we had hoped he'd [be] up to this point. He's been, I think one, a steady, veteran presence for us because we've got a lot of youth and new players around him. He's ran the ball well. He's done a nice job in pass pro, and then obviously he's been a factor in the receiving game as well. So I think he's going to keep getting better as he gets settled in with our guys, our linemen, our system, everything, I think he can still continue to improve and I believe he will, but he's just a quiet, unassuming, hard worker, shows up every day, you can tell he's really motivated to play and he's been a great teammate. So I can't say enough about him at this point."

With how he is running, does it make sense to lean on the run game more, especially late in games?

"No question, we did a lot the other night. We ran it a lot, we ran it well. It was good to see the rest of the group really do some good things in the run game -- I know we talked about that some after the game and that was important the other night, but it's obviously going to be really, really important going forward. I feel like we took some great steps. Listen, the most fun time to call plays is when you have a great running game. It's a lot different, so it was good to see us take some steps."

What has to happen to take a step forward in pass protection?

"I think we just got to continue to build on, I think we've had a few weeks here -- we didn't play good against Michigan and again I own a lot of that, I screwed us up in our silent count. Our linemen had some things working against them in that game, and obviously they weren't perfect -- they had some things working against them in the game that were not their fault, that were mine. We didn't play good in that game. We were better against Wisconsin, we were better against Minnesota. We've got to stay on that trend. If we keep doing that, these young dudes are going to get better and their cohesion is going to grow. There's a lot of good things on that tape from the other night, and I think we'll continue to build on it. Obviously, we want our depth and our guys to keep pushing them, and obviously be ready to sub in there and go in as well."

You said you feel you're a couple plays away from 5-0 ...

"Don't feel like it -- we are."

You said the same thing at times last year. Is it a concern that you haven't gotten to the point where you're not just a couple plays away from these goals?

"That's part of college football. Job No. 1 is you've got to put yourself in position to win these games. We also had several games last year that we weren't really in position to win, so that's job No. 1. And obviously as you keep progressing you have a chance to win those and continue to put yourself in those positions, you grow, you get better, hopefully start to separate in more games that don't come down to one here or there. That's just part of the process. Each year's different, each schedule's different, each challenge, each group of challenges are different. But, I mean, again, I just go back -- there is massive progress in a lot of areas right now that's pretty clear. We're in the moment right now and getting ready for a big one this week."

Any update on Lake McRee?

"Progressing well, ahead of schedule, which is no shock considering him -- he's kind of a pro when it comes to this stuff. So yeah, progressing much faster. I think we'll have him back sooner than later, which is great news for us."