Lincoln Riley suggested after practice Tuesday that the coaches will discuss the potential of personnel changes this week along the offensive line, after the unit came undone in USC's 48-20 loss at Notre Dame, allowing a season-high 6 sacks.

"We do have some other pieces there that we feel like can be part of it," he said. "Obviously, I think this is what playing some of those guys early like we did in the season and getting some lineups and experience, gives you some potential options if you feel like you want to make a personnel change. We’re going to evaluate that this week and see if that’s the right thing.

"But I think the bigger thing for us is, we just got to get back to playing more 11-man ball. There’s a lot of good on the tape, but the results have not consistently been there because there has not been a lot of 11-man ball offensively in the first half against Arizona, then obviously for big portions against Notre Dame."

Riley also took a question about building a program's identity -- relative to what Utah has done over nearly two decades under Kyle Whittingham -- as an opportunity to remind anyone listening how far the No. 18-ranked Trojans (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) have come in the less than two years he and has staff have been here.

"Yeah, we’re definitely building. Again, look at November two years ago and look how it feels now. I mean, two years ago, everybody was dying for a win, any kind of win and now everybody’s not happy or pissed when we win by 30 so it means we’re doing some pretty good things," Riley said. "That’s how I want it to be. When you’re a high-level championship program with those type of standards, that’s how it should feel. So I think we’ve made great progress. We’ve made remarkable progress in a short amount of time.

"Now, am I satisfied with it? Is it where we want to be as we look long-term at this thing? Of course not. I want it to be the best program in the country. I believe we can be and I believe we will, but I am not naive enough to think that there [isn't] a climb. There is a part of that where you have to struggle, you have to go through some of this, you have to get calloused a little bit. That’s just the nature of it."

Watch the full interview below and scroll down for a complete transcript.

