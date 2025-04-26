Multiple USC players selected on Day 3 of the NFL draft

Scouts from the Houston Texans were clearly tuned into games at the Coliseum last season. For the second consecutive day, the AFC South franchise selected a player from USC with running back Woody Marks announced as the 14th pick of Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The Texans selected cornerback Jaylin Smith with the 97th pick overall on Friday meaning the two Trojans will begin their professional careers as teammates once again.
Marks played just one season at USC after transferring in from Mississippi State, but it didn't take long for the Atlanta native to make his presence felt for the Trojans.
The 5-foot-10, 208--pound back finished the 2024 season with 1,133 yards and 9 rushing touchdowns on 198 carries to go along with 321 yards receiving plus 47 catches earning him second team All-Big Ten honors.
Marks rushed for at least 100 yards on six occasions highlighted by a 146-yard performance against Nebraska. He opened the season with a pair of rushing touchdowns in his USC debut against LSU and scored three touchdowns to go with 94 yards on 15 carries in the Oct. 25 win over Rutgers.
The selection by the Texans marks the seventh pick for a USC running back since 2010. Four of those players were picked in the first four rounds of the draft.
Jonah Monheim headed east to Jacksonville
Following Houston's selection of Marks, the Trojans were back on the board later in the day Saturday when a second offensive player came off the board. Offensive lineman Jonah Monheim is headed to Jacksonville as the 221st pick overall in the seventh round.
The Moorpark native proved to be a pivotal piece of the USC offensive line group during his five years with the Trojans. In 2024, Monheim made 12 starts at center and played 807 snaps overall, only missing the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M.
However, he only made the move over to center as a senior after contributing at every other position except for left guard throughout his time at USC.
In all, Monheim made 18 starts at right tackle, 12 starts at left tackle, four at right guard in addition to his time at center.
His work in the middle of the Trojans' offensive line earned him a spot on the All-Big Ten third team last fall.
Monheim was the primary left tackle for the Trojans in the 2023 season, and he earned a spot on the Associated Press All-Pac-12 second team that year.
USC has now had 13 offensive linemen drafted since 2010 and trails only Notre Dame's 538 selections as the program with the second-most NFL draft picks all time.