Multiple USC players selected on Day 3 of the NFL draft

Scouts from the Houston Texans were clearly tuned into games at the Coliseum last season. For the second consecutive day, the AFC South franchise selected a player from USC with running back Woody Marks announced as the 14th pick of Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Texans selected cornerback Jaylin Smith with the 97th pick overall on Friday meaning the two Trojans will begin their professional careers as teammates once again.

Marks played just one season at USC after transferring in from Mississippi State, but it didn't take long for the Atlanta native to make his presence felt for the Trojans.

The 5-foot-10, 208--pound back finished the 2024 season with 1,133 yards and 9 rushing touchdowns on 198 carries to go along with 321 yards receiving plus 47 catches earning him second team All-Big Ten honors.

Marks rushed for at least 100 yards on six occasions highlighted by a 146-yard performance against Nebraska. He opened the season with a pair of rushing touchdowns in his USC debut against LSU and scored three touchdowns to go with 94 yards on 15 carries in the Oct. 25 win over Rutgers.

The selection by the Texans marks the seventh pick for a USC running back since 2010. Four of those players were picked in the first four rounds of the draft.