Everything USC coach Lincoln Riley said after practice Friday

A group of donors announced their intent to create a third-party NIL collective. What is your reaction to that?

"I think we've had a lot of signs internally that people want to support our program and are excited about what's going on here, so I think that notion is, we're not surprised [by it]. We very much believe in the BLVD concept, not only for what it can do for our student-athletes but also making sure that we stay within the rules and having people that have been in this business and are experts in this field is very, very important to us. Listen, this is new for all of us. It's still evolving all kinds of places all over the country and I'm confident we will be able to kind of bring everyone together and make sure it's one united effort."

What have you seen from Domani Jackson?

"He's done a good job, he has. It's good to have him obviously back healthy. Disappointed he wasn't able to do really a lot this spring, but he had a really good summer, got his body in shape and you really see some flashes. You see some of the physical traits that he has and the speed. He's also very, very strong for a player at his position and his age. I think each day there's more and more plays where he's able to turn it loose and use those physical abilities, so each day he's thinking less, understanding it more. He's been a good competitor, certainly has a bright future."