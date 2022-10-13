USC coach Lincoln Riley had his final media availability leading up to the Trojans' game at Utah, joining reporters on his weekly Thursday morning Zoom call.

Riley had a positive update on the status of linebacker Shane Lee, gave his assessment of QB Caleb Williams through six games, thoughts on S Calen Bullock, TE Josh Falo's growing role, RB Austin Jones' limited role last week, whether the Trojans have the look of a playoff team and more.

Read the full transcript of his comments here:

What is your assessment of Caleb Williams so far, as he said he can be better?

"I would say just, he needs to improve, kind of like the rest of the team. I really believe – I mean, he’s done a lot of good things. I think he can play more consistent, and I think he knows that. He’s made a lot of spectacular plays. I think he knows he can make more routine, consistent plays and just continue to improve. That’s such a big part of it. The guy still is, he just now hitting the point where he’s started a full season of college football. Everybody kind of dismisses that, but I mean, that’s real. Really, he’s just now kind of beginning his second year. So there’s a lot of positives, a lot of things where he’s improved a lot. But there’s still a lot left to go, and I think he’s eager to get there. We just have to keep working hard and grinding just like the rest of the team to get to that point. I don’t know that it’s one point specifically. He’s capable, and he’s on the right track. We just have to keep climbing.

How have you seen Calen Bullock embrace becoming more of a leader on this team?

I think when you got around him on the field in spring ball, you could see he was a talented player. It was pretty clear that when focused and locked in, he could be one of our best players. I think from that you just naturally see a young guy, got some ability, feel like he’s going to have an opportunity to a big role around here. Those are the guys that you need to grow and progress into leaders. Again, whether it’s vocal, whether it’s by example, whatever it is, we need him to be a positive example. I think for Calen what’s happened is sometimes you challenge guys to be leaders, and they think, alright, well you want me to help others. But actually, when you become a leader, and you have that responsibility, it forces you to get better. I think that’s been maybe some of the benefit with Calen trying to become a leader. It’s put a little more responsibility on his plate. If I’m elite, I have to be doing all the things I’m preaching. I have to be at the front of the line. I have to be locked in on every single play. I have to be handling everything on and off the field. So I think he’s really progressed. I do think he’s one of those guys that I point to and say he’s really matured. Still a lot of ceiling left for this kid, both as a player and as a leader. But he’s one of the ones I’d point to. There’s been a lot of growth from January until now."