Shane Lee appeared to be in a sling at practice yesterday, what is his status?

"Little bit protective. He got banged up in the game the other night, was able to finish. We expect him to be fully available."

Travis Dye suggested maybe the practice habits are slipping, how do you feel about that?

"We grade our practices and the way we prepare just like a game and I think there's two sides of it. The first side is we have very, very high expectations. Our guys for the most part have practiced well. We haven't practiced elite yet. And practice is a lot like games, right? You're not going to have a perfect game. You're not going to have a game where every single thing goes right, and practice being the same. We've practiced like we've played. We've had some certainly positive than negative, but this is not an overnight fix. And it never is. If we're here 10 years, you gotta wake up every day ready to fight and ready to strain mentally and physically.

"If you're just a little bit off, whether it's game day or practice day, you're going to sacrifice a little bit of what you could be and potentially not get there. Have our practices been largely positive? Yes, they have. Our play on the field's been largely positive. Can we practice a lot better, just like on Saturdays? Yes, we can practice a lot better but we can play a lot better. So we've been very direct to our guys about it. We let them know what we're doing well and certainly point out to them what we're not doing well. But I do think we're improving but we're definitely not a perfect practice team right now and obviously we're not a perfect Saturday team right now. I don't know that you ever get there. But we're good at both. We want to be better."