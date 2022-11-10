You have a unique perspective on what makes a Heisman quarterback. What would you say is Caleb's case right now for Heisman candidacy?

"He's played at a really, really high level. He's had one turnover, a lot of touchdowns and his team's won a lot of games. He's done it with different ways. He's done here as of late without some really impactful players being able to play both on the line and at the skill positions. He's been as valuable as any player in the country, and I think it's pretty simple. I mean, this stuff always plays out, right? A lot of that stuff, just like conference races and all that, will be decided here as time goes. But up to this point, I don't think there's been a better or more valuable player in college football than him."

What would seeing all three phases of the game coming together this week do for this team's confidence?

"I don't know if it would have a ton to do with the confidence. We have a confident group. I mean, our guys, all three sides expect to play very well and believe we're very capable of doing it, so I don't know it will have as much on the confidence. But sure, it's great to go play well on all three sides. I mean, you win eight of your first nine you're going to be pretty confident, and we're pretty confident right now and know that we can play better. For us, just see that as a constant climb. That's really what this thing is. It's a true journey, and there's still so much left to go in terms of opportunities, impactful opportunities for our program. These guys are very, very excited about this one. We've put ourselves in a great position, and I've got to be honest, I think that's getting lost around here a little bit. Like, don't forget where this thing was last year, and I think a lot of people have. Like, we're 8-1, with everything in front of us. Like, let's make sure we have some perspective around here.

"And again, regardless if this program won the national championship the year before, all right, or this program lost a bunch of games the year before, like, we're in a phenomenal position. And every person that supports USC football -- whether they do or not -- they ought to recognize that. I just want to make sure that's not getting lost around here. We're damn sure not letting it get lost in our locker room. We're in a tremendous, tremendous spot and really excited about it. And, obviously, our expectation is to go play extremely well on all three sides, and I believe we will."