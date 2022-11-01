Opening comments:

"All right, I know I'm going to get asked injuries. We're doing better. Everybody participated, not in a full manor. We have a lot of guys who are making a lot of progress, we've got a lot of guys that will be close for the game. My gut feel is we'll probably end up getting a few of them back, maybe not all. But very good progress. I don't that I'd definitively say anybody's for sure in, I'm certainly not in position to say anybody's for sure out right now."

Without his top two receivers, did you think Caleb was not locking in on one receiver Saturday?

"Yeah, he did a good job of it. We talked about some, actually in the locker room right before we played that in my history of being in this situation a few times, sometimes guys play their very best if they quit worrying about who's on the field and they just run the offense. He did a good job of that if you look at kind of how the targets were spaced out, a lot of guys got opportunities and obviously a lot of them stepped up. So it was a good lesson for him -- regardless of who's in there, it's typically an offensive system that runs best when it's going where it needs to go. And of course you have your couple things in to try to feature the guys that you want to (feature)."

Mason Murphy didn't have a lot of playing experience, how did he work himself into position to get a start Saturday?

"Well, it's taken, it's definitely taken some time and some tough love out of that room, for sure. He's in a great room for a young, immature, inexperienced guy to be in. And I don't say immature in a negative way -- he's like 99 percent of the other freshmen. But Dedich and Brett and Jonah and all those guys have been on him, and they've pushed him and they set a good example for him. And I give Mason credit, he's followed. We've been hard on him. He's got some real talent, he's really got a chance to be a good player, but he's needed to grow up and mature and really kind of press forward. So I think just a combination of all that and Mason's willingness to kind of push through and get better was great, and then Mason's a competitive guy. Some guys kind of rise up on game day, some guys kind of cower down a little bit. The moment certainly wasn't too big. He was ready to go in and compete. He didn't play perfect but did a really nice job.