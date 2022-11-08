It's a short week for USC, which moved up to No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday and hosts Colorado on Friday night in the Coliseum.

The Trojans (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) have opened as a 34-point favorite against the beleaguered Buffaloes (1-8, 1-5).

With the condensed week of game prep, Tuesday was the only in-person media availability with USC players, as the four team captains -- QB Caleb Williams, OL Justin Dedich, LB Shane Lee and DE Tuli Tuipulotu -- spoke with reporters.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is not making his usual weekly media appearance, but head coach Lincoln Riley spoke Tuesday after practice as well and will also be available in his weekly Thursday media Zoom call.

Here's everything Riley said Tuesday about the status of his injured star receivers, wide receiver Michael Jackson III's emergence, the defensive struggles, QB Caleb Williams and more.