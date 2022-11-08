Everything USC coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday of Colorado week
It's a short week for USC, which moved up to No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday and hosts Colorado on Friday night in the Coliseum.
The Trojans (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) have opened as a 34-point favorite against the beleaguered Buffaloes (1-8, 1-5).
With the condensed week of game prep, Tuesday was the only in-person media availability with USC players, as the four team captains -- QB Caleb Williams, OL Justin Dedich, LB Shane Lee and DE Tuli Tuipulotu -- spoke with reporters.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is not making his usual weekly media appearance, but head coach Lincoln Riley spoke Tuesday after practice as well and will also be available in his weekly Thursday media Zoom call.
Here's everything Riley said Tuesday about the status of his injured star receivers, wide receiver Michael Jackson III's emergence, the defensive struggles, QB Caleb Williams and more.
Mario Williams and Jordan Addison practiced a little bit today -- do you feel good about their status for Friday?
"They're better, they're participating more. Neither one of them have been full participants, but they're very, very close. I don't know that I'd for sure say yes, but we're a lot closer to saying yes with several of those guys, which is good."
Is there any incentive to holding them another week with the two big games ahead after this one?
"No, nope, nope. Guys that can play are going to play across the board. We only get so many of these. They're all important, they all matter, so anybody that is cleared medically to play will play."
