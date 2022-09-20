Is Gary Bryant Jr. redshirting?

"Right now, the plan is he will redshirt."

What stands out about Oregon State"

"Yeah, a lot of challenges. They do a good job in their different personnel groupings. They're very creative with the personnel that they use. They've certainly got a system ... and they do it very well. Quarterback's playing good ball for them, he has experience that's starting to show up more and more as he gets more game reps. And they just present a lot of challenges in terms of all the things they do with their tight ends, their motions, their run game, and being able to play off of it. So it'll be a big challenge for us."

What do you envision for Raleek Brown's role moving forward?

"He'll get healthier, he'll get better. He hasn't been full speed here the past few weeks but he's gaining on it. We want to get him back healthy, get him moving around the way he can. When does that, he'll have a significant role."

How is Courtland Ford doing and is there a LT update?

"Good, good, he's a full participant today. Both of those guys were. And so yeah, it's good to have both guys back out there."

Expecting a split still?

"We'll see. We'll just gotta watch how the week unfolds, how these guys practice. Having more film will certainly be a plus one way or the other."