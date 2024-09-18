Everything USC DC D'Anton Lynn said about matchup with Michigan

Watch the full interview with Lynn here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments ...

"You have no idea what they're going to do, what they're going to gameplan. At the end of the day we just have to play our rules and play our style of ball."

"So far, when he's played in games, he's just had the package. So that's probably why he hasn't thrown as much. Now that he's going to be the starter, you have to prepare for that package but you also have to prepare for their offense. So it just makes it more that they can do," Lynn said.

USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn has a unique challenge ahead this week as he get his unit ready to go up against new starting quarterback for Michigan in dual-threat junior Alex Orji, who has thrown only 7 passes in 12 career appearances.

Does Alex Orji remind you of anyone you've game-planned for in the past?

"Um, not really. He has a unique skill set as far as just his size, the way he runs and he has a really strong arm. So the guys we game-planned against last year, no one comes to mind."

All the defensive transfers have made a mark, what about your system has allowed them to make an immediate impact?

"Yeah, I think it's really unique to those guys, not really the scheme. I think those guys could have gone anywhere and they would have had the impact that they have here. It was just high-character guys. They do everything the right way on and off the field, and before we even talked about scheme they had an immediate impact just in our locker room. I think it started there and then it trickled down to the field."

What challenges does Donovan Edwards pose?

"Man, he has great vision. You always have to be prepared for him to cut the ball back. Great size, great speed, he's a really good back and we know that he can get it going at any point in time."

We haven't seen Orji throw much on tape, how do you gameplan for him?

