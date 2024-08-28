PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1OQjRNRjc4V1dXJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5CNE1GNzhXV1cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Everything USC DC D'Anton Lynn said ahead of opener vs. LSU

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn took his turn with media Wednesday after practice, looking ahead to the season opener with LSU on Sunday.

Lynn talked about gameplanning for a first-year starting quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier, the challenge LSU's veteran offensive line presents, how brothers Akili Arnold and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold have emerged as leaders for his defense and more.

Watch the full interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of Lynn's comments.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL25uV29yUkRoTEdzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Full D'Anton Lynn transcript

What challenges does an experienced offensive line present?

"A lot. I believe the game on both sides of the ball starts up front. So if you have a big line that can control the line of scrimmage like them, it creates a lot of issues. They can run the ball. They can protect the quarterback. So it presents a lot of challenges."

What gives you confidence in your defensive front?

"We’re prepared. We’ve known what the challenge is going to be since I got the job here. We’ve been preparing not just for LSU, but just for the entire season and what we have to be prepared for."

Does Will Campbell's comment about how LSU is going to emphasize the run have any effect on you guys?

"I’ve been gameplanning, so I haven’t seen it yet. I just heard it about just a while ago for the first time. I’ve just been focused on us getting better every day so we can put our best effort and best brand out there Sept. 1"

