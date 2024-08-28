Everything USC DC D'Anton Lynn said ahead of opener vs. LSU
USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn took his turn with media Wednesday after practice, looking ahead to the season opener with LSU on Sunday.
Lynn talked about gameplanning for a first-year starting quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier, the challenge LSU's veteran offensive line presents, how brothers Akili Arnold and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold have emerged as leaders for his defense and more.
Watch the full interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of Lynn's comments.
Full D'Anton Lynn transcript
What challenges does an experienced offensive line present?
"A lot. I believe the game on both sides of the ball starts up front. So if you have a big line that can control the line of scrimmage like them, it creates a lot of issues. They can run the ball. They can protect the quarterback. So it presents a lot of challenges."
What gives you confidence in your defensive front?
"We’re prepared. We’ve known what the challenge is going to be since I got the job here. We’ve been preparing not just for LSU, but just for the entire season and what we have to be prepared for."
Does Will Campbell's comment about how LSU is going to emphasize the run have any effect on you guys?
"I’ve been gameplanning, so I haven’t seen it yet. I just heard it about just a while ago for the first time. I’ve just been focused on us getting better every day so we can put our best effort and best brand out there Sept. 1"
