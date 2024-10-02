Everything USC DC D'Anton Lynn said Wednesday of Minnesota week
While linebacker Eric Gentry's status remains questionable for No. 11-ranked USC's road game at Minnesota on Saturday, defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn talked Wednesday about how tough Gentry is to replace should ultimately be unavailable.
“Normally, when a guy’s out, you just put in his backup and you do the same stuff. You don’t really have a backup Eric. There’s no one else that can do all the stuff that he does, so that’s the biggest challenge," Lynn said. “It just makes us have to use guys a little bit different.”
Lynn also talked Wednesday about the matchup with Minnesota, the specific challenges the Golden Gophers present, the depth at linebacker with Raesjon Davis sitting out to redshirt, the production from the edge rushers and much more.
Watch the full interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of Lynn's comments:
D'Anton Lynn transcript:
How do you evaluate the production from the edge rushers and where is Kam Fountain at in his development?
"Kam Fountain has been doing great. He’s a guy that’s put on a lot of size. We’re playing him across the front. He’s been doing great. Edge guys, they’ve been getting better and better each week. There’s more than one way to affect the quarterback. It doesn’t have to be just sacks. It can be taking him off of his spot, compressing the pocket. So it’s something we need to get better at. But I think we’re going in the right direction."
How do you weigh pressures vs. sacks?
"I just look at it as affecting the quarterback. Obviously, you want to get as many sacks as you can. But then you also look at, OK, what are the different ways you can affect them? You can affect them with disguise. You can affect them with, again, like getting him off his spot, getting pressure in his face, getting him to flush to a certain side."
