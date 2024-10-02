While linebacker Eric Gentry's status remains questionable for No. 11-ranked USC's road game at Minnesota on Saturday, defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn talked Wednesday about how tough Gentry is to replace should ultimately be unavailable.

“Normally, when a guy’s out, you just put in his backup and you do the same stuff. You don’t really have a backup Eric. There’s no one else that can do all the stuff that he does, so that’s the biggest challenge," Lynn said. “It just makes us have to use guys a little bit different.”

Lynn also talked Wednesday about the matchup with Minnesota, the specific challenges the Golden Gophers present, the depth at linebacker with Raesjon Davis sitting out to redshirt, the production from the edge rushers and much more.

Watch the full interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of Lynn's comments: