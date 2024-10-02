PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1OQjRNRjc4V1dXJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5CNE1GNzhXV1cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Everything USC DC D'Anton Lynn said Wednesday of Minnesota week

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

While linebacker Eric Gentry's status remains questionable for No. 11-ranked USC's road game at Minnesota on Saturday, defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn talked Wednesday about how tough Gentry is to replace should ultimately be unavailable.

“Normally, when a guy’s out, you just put in his backup and you do the same stuff. You don’t really have a backup Eric. There’s no one else that can do all the stuff that he does, so that’s the biggest challenge," Lynn said. “It just makes us have to use guys a little bit different.”

Lynn also talked Wednesday about the matchup with Minnesota, the specific challenges the Golden Gophers present, the depth at linebacker with Raesjon Davis sitting out to redshirt, the production from the edge rushers and much more.

Watch the full interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of Lynn's comments:

D'Anton Lynn transcript:

How do you evaluate the production from the edge rushers and where is Kam Fountain at in his development?

"Kam Fountain has been doing great. He’s a guy that’s put on a lot of size. We’re playing him across the front. He’s been doing great. Edge guys, they’ve been getting better and better each week. There’s more than one way to affect the quarterback. It doesn’t have to be just sacks. It can be taking him off of his spot, compressing the pocket. So it’s something we need to get better at. But I think we’re going in the right direction."

How do you weigh pressures vs. sacks?

"I just look at it as affecting the quarterback. Obviously, you want to get as many sacks as you can. But then you also look at, OK, what are the different ways you can affect them? You can affect them with disguise. You can affect them with, again, like getting him off his spot, getting pressure in his face, getting him to flush to a certain side."

