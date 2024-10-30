Everything USC DC D'Anton Lynn said Wednesday of Washington week

After practice Wednesday, as USC (4-4, 2-4 Big Ten) prepares for its road game at Washington (4-4, 2-3), Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn talked with media about the team's performance in the win over Rutgers, the expanded opportunities for young defensive ends Kameryn Fountain and Sam Greene, the example veteran defensive tackle Gavin Meyer sets for the unit and more.

Complete D'Anton Lynn transcript:

As Kam Fountain has gotten more and more opportunity, what's he shown you and where have you seen him take some steps forward?

"I would say with Kam just his overall knowledge of the game. He was a kid that when we got was very, very raw, so just learning football, learning about the offense, learning about the scheme, playing different spots along the front -- I think at first it seemed like a lot and you just see him more comfortable up front. And the more he's out there, the better he's going to get. I think he has a high ceiling and I think he's going to be a really good player."

Did you think Kam and Sam Greene added anything different to the pass rush?

"They brought a little juice. I thought they played good. Sam, he's been doing a lot of good things. He had some injuries earlier in camp, so it kind of got him off to a late start in the fall. But once he got back healthy he just did a bunch of stuff he's been doing in practice. So it was good to see those guys fresh and being able to impact the quarterback."

​How important is the development in the pass rush the rest of this year?

"It's huge because you definitely want to know what you have before the season ends, but then also just from a development standpoint there's a handful of those kids that are going to be a big part of team next year. Some of them could be starters, so the more playing time they can get now, the more they can get those mistakes out now the better."