Everything USC interim coach Donte Williams said Sunday night

USC interim head coach Donte Williams held his weekly Sunday night Zoom call with reporters, taking more questions on the 42-26 loss to Utah, the emphasis for the bye week ahead, the potential of playing more young guys moving forward, the latest on tight end Michael Trigg's injury and more.

In regard to not letting this season fall apart after three blowout losses in the Coliseum, Williams was asked what gives him confidence his team can actually turn things around at this point.

"We have two NFL quarterbacks, a couple NFL running backs, an NFL or two wide receiver, an NFL tight end. So I mean, and a couple guys on defense that are NFL players, why can't we turn it around?" Williams said. "We've got to make sure we put those particular guys in the right spots to where they can make plays and flourish and at the same time when we do put those guys in the spots they need to make those type of plays of a player that they're capable of being. Football is all about energy and emotion and it's a domino effect. Once things start rolling and players start making plays and everything else, it's a snowfall. Right now we're trying to make sure we head in that direction. At the same thing, keep that energy going that we seem to have on the road but we need to make sure we find that also at home."

